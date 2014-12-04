(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON/SINGAPORE, December 03 (Fitch) The planned
issuance of Basel
III capital securities by Chinese banks in the remainder of
2014, and in 2015,
has gained significant interest among global investors, but
there are
reservations about whether pricing will adequately reflect the
risks, according
to Fitch Ratings' latest Asia-Pacific Senior Fixed-Income
Investor Survey.
In the survey, due to be published in mid-December, 67% of
respondents stated
that they may be investing in China bank securities as they come
to market, but
that current pricing was unlikely to compensate for the risks.
Following Bank of China's (BoC) USD6.5bn Additional Tier One
(AT1) capital issue
in October, ICBC announced pricing guidance on 2 December for
its own USD5.7bn
preference share issue. The key terms are largely in line with
those of BOC.
However, ICBC will include a yuan tranche in addition to US
dollar and euro
tranches, whereas BOC only offered US dollars. ICBC will also
not allow
redemptions for the euro tranche until 2021, while redemptions
for the dollar
and yuan tranches will be allowed in 2019. ICBC has offered a
yield guidance of
between 6.0%-6.1% for its issue. BOC's 6.75% AT1 issue launched
on 15 October
was trading at 102.809 on 4 December, according to Bloomberg
data.
Fitch's approach to rating such AT1 instruments is to anchor
from the bank's
Viability Rating (VR), which is 'bb' in the case of both BoC and
ICBC. The
sub-investment-grade anchors, and the basis of coupon
non-payment not being
fully discretionary, means that Fitch would have notched three
times to reflect
additional non-performance risk (i.e. over and above that
already represented by
the VR) and for loss severity.
Some of the pricing uncertainty around the potential
credit-related risks
attached to these instruments is captured in Fitch's
sub-investment-grade VRs
for the Chinese banks. These relate primarily to concerns about
the true extent
of asset issues - and, by implication, the robustness of overall
capitalisation
in the sector. These risks and related concerns will rise for
the banks as the
economy slows, with ongoing rebalancing and financial
liberalisation.
Fitch does not factor in support for AT1 securities, though
domestic investors
tend to view the likelihood of state banks triggering compulsory
conversion as
very low. This is reflected by the small spread between AT1 and
the more senior
Tier 2 instruments.
In addition to uncertainty over support, international investors
will also face
risks from uncertainty over which government entity or regulator
can declare the
bank non-viable. As Fitch has highlighted in earlier reports,
the China Banking
Regulatory Commission (CBRC) has discretion to determine the
point of
non-viability (PONV), but the central bank (PBOC) and the State
Council may also
play roles in determining PONV.
Fitch maintains that the issuance of capital securities by
Chinese banks is
positive for stability in providing a supportive buffer at a
time when growth
has slowed and macroeconomic conditions have weakened.
Forthcoming pressures on
profitability from interest-rate liberalisation and potential
asset-quality
risks arising from the growth slowdown add further to the
incentive for Chinese
authorities to push for bolstering bank balance sheets.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
China Banks: Applying Fitch's Criteria on Basel III Capital Instruments
Instruments
here
