HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
Chinese life
insurers' increasing product diversity and greater emphasis on
margin
improvement instead of market share will support quality growth
in the sector in
2014.
Chinese authorities' removal of the interest rate cap on some
guaranteed life
products in August 2013 and announcement of more reforms in
November 2013 are
aimed at encouraging insurers to provide more types of insurance
policies to
strengthen social security.
Fitch sees the agency channel as increasingly important for
Chinese life
insurers to pursue a sustainable and profitable growth,
particularly as they
innovate to offer more complex products with risk protection
elements. Larger
insurers with established agency bases have the advantage in
developing more
professional and productive agency forces. In addition, greater
product
diversity could ease competition and help the insurers offer
products that are
more differentiated from those offered by banks, which will help
avoid direct
competition with banks.
Boosting more profitable regular-premium policies and products
with
risk-protection features have helped sustain the sector's
premium growth and the
growth in the value of in-force business. Gross written premiums
in the sector
grew 8.5% in the nine months ended September 2013, compared with
the full-year
growth of 4.2% in 2012.
Fitch is maintaining its Rating and Sector Outlooks at Stable
for the Chinese
life insurance sector as it believes that the rated insurers'
resilient market
positions, and adequate capitalisation and external funding
capabilities will
continue to support their steady credit profiles. Continued
earnings volatility
and fierce competition among homogenous products are key rating
constraints.
Chinese life insurers' profitability and capitalisation remain
vulnerable to
potentially unfavourable movements in stock markets and
deterioration in the
quality of fixed-income securities in an economic slowdown in
China. A decision
by the Chinese government in early 2013 to allow insurance
holding companies in
China to issue subordinated debt, subject to a cap of 50% of net
assets, could
weaken their capital base if insurers use capacity at the
holding company level
to issue subordinated debt to fund operating entities' business
growth.
Significantly weakened capitalisation on a sustained basis could
lead to
negative rating action.
China remains an under-penetrated market, particularly in risk
protection,
retirement and healthcare products in light of its ageing
population. Increasing
insurance penetration, which leads to higher underwriting
profits, and less
reliance on volatile investment income, could result in positive
rating action.
The report, '2014 Outlook: Chinese Life Insurance', is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
