March 19
Fitch Ratings' recent downgrade of the Regional
Transportation District (RTD) Certificates of Participation (COP) bonds to 'A'
with a Negative Outlook from 'A+', will not impact the rating of RTD's $398
million Series 2010 private activity bonds (PABs) rated 'BBB-' with a Stable
Outlook.
The PABs were issued on behalf of Denver Transit Partners (DTP) for the Eagle
Project (the project), which represents a critical part of RTD's regional
transit network development plan procured through a public private partnership
agreement with DTP to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain the project.
Under the agreement RTD will compensate DTP through an availability payment
mechanism.
To understand the credit implications of the COP downgrade on the project it is
important to highlight where the availability payments fall within the RTD
waterfall. The availability payments for the project are divided into two
pieces: (1) the capital (debt service) portion and (2) operations and
maintenance (O&M) portion. The debt service portion of the availability payment
is subordinate to RTD's outstanding senior (rated 'AA+'; Stable Outlook) and
FasTracks bonds (rated 'AA'; Stable Outlook) but senior to the COPs. The O&M
portion of the availability payment is on parity with the COPs.
Consistent with Fitch's availability payment criteria the credit strength of the
payment revenue stream from the grantor serves as an input and in most instances
a cap on the overall project rating. In the case of Project Eagle a grantor
revenue stream of 'A' with a Negative Outlook credit quality does not act as a
constraint to the project rating of 'BBB-'. As part of its review process Fitch
monitors the credit strength of the availability payment revenue stream
throughout the life of the transaction to ensure the overall project rating
accurately reflects the revenue risk embedded in the project. If the credit
quality of the availability payment revenue stream were to decline below that of
the project the project's credit rating would likely be downgraded.
In addition to evaluating revenue risk, Fitch's availability payment ratings
also reflect the following: completion risk, operation risk, infrastructure
renewal and replacement, as well as debt structure, all of which Fitch monitors
as part of its review process. Fitch's assessment of these risks has not changed
since Project Eagle achieved financial close and the project has maintained its
'BBB-' rating with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch's 'A-'; Negative Outlook rating on the COPs takes into account RTD
obligations for Project Eagle as well as future projects leading to smaller
margins for flexibility for operating payments. However, the credit remains in
the 'A' category due to the economic base's sound underpinnings; essentiality of
the leased assets; management's willingness to increase fares; and RTD's 1.2x
net revenue coverage requirement for all debt obligations. This policy, which
Fitch considers an important credit feature, has served to limit RTD's exposure
to revenue volatility and budgetary contingencies.