(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
, October 15 (Fitch) A protracted drop in oil prices
would result in
weaker profits at most banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council
(GCC) if the
governments significantly rein in spending, Fitch Ratings says.
But the recent
fall in oil prices is likely to have a muted impact in the
short-term as oil
price shocks tend to have a lagged effect on banks'
profitability and asset
quality after the impact filters through the domestic economy. A
prolonged oil
price fall is not our base case.
Any delays in infrastructure projects and payment for
contractors would put
pressure on banks' revenue and asset quality. Financial benefits
to citizens in
the form of higher salaries and subsidies may also be affected,
which may reduce
consumer debt servicing levels. Lower oil prices also influence
the domestic
stock markets, which is a risk for banks exposed to equities
through share
lending or investment companies.
GCC sovereigns have a strong track record of supporting the
banking sector. In
many cases, the states hold significant stakes in the banks and
place
substantial deposits with them, so there is a high degree of
interconnectedness
between the sovereigns and the banks. This linear relationship
means that any
deterioration of sovereign credit quality would also affect
banks' intrinsic
strength.
We expect all GCC members, with the exception of Bahrain, to
record a budget
surplus in 2014, and all to post current account surpluses,
though in both cases
positions will weaken with lower oil prices. Fitch estimates
that the fiscal
breakeven price per barrel (Brent crude) varies among the six
GCC members:
Bahrain (USD127), Oman (USD103), Saudi Arabia (USD94), UAE
(USD71), Qatar
(USD72) and Kuwait (USD52). However, most GCC sovereigns would
be able to
maintain current spending, by drawing down their substantial
reserves (largely
held by sovereign wealth funds) to buffer the impact of swings
in oil prices.
But we do not expect rating implications from the price dip in
the short term.
Our bank and sovereign ratings use price assumptions that drop
over time. We
forecast Brent crude to average USD105/b in 2014 in our
September Global
Economic Outlook and maintain our expectation that prices will
decline to an
average of USD95/b in 2016, due to forecast supply growth
outpacing demand
growth, despite a variety of geopolitical risks.
Oil prices have fallen sharply to around USD85/b for Brent crude
from USD115/b
in mid-June, as demand has reduced. The strengthening of the US
dollar is also a
factor for the current weakness. Moreover, the geopolitical and
security picture
has not impacted production: progress is being made on Iranian
sanctions; Iraqi
production has remained robust and Libyan production is starting
to recover.
