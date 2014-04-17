(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings continues to monitor
the potential
effect of the imminent merger of Banco de la Produccion, S. A.
(Produbanco),
rated 'B' with a Stable Outlook, and Banco Promerica Ecuador
(Promerica, not
rated by Fitch), with the former as the prevailing institution.
The merger
follows the acquisition of a 56% stake in Produbanco by
Promerica Financial
Corporation (PFC).
After PFC's formal intent to purchase a majority stake in
Produbanco was
authorized by the Ecuadorian Superintendence of Market Power
Control in March
2014, the transaction was completed at the Guayaquil Stock
Exchange on March 12,
2014, when PFC received and paid 108.6 million shares, at a
price of USD1.20 per
share, according to Diario El Comercio. The acquisition was
followed by the
resignation of Produbanco's President Abelardo Pachano. Fitch
expects further
changes in the board of directors and management team, but these
have not been
disclosed. The agency is monitoring the process and expects more
detailed
information as soon as possible.
In Fitch's opinion, based on a preliminary analysis of the
financial effect of
the merger, the merged bank would have more than USD4,000
million in assets and
a loan portfolio of more than USD2,000 million. Promerica's
asset quality and
capital ratios compare negatively with Produbanco's; however,
the relative size
of Promerica's balance sheet minimizes their impact on the
merged institution.
Promerica accounted for 25% of Produbanco's assets as of
December 2013.
Fitch believes Produbanco's franchise will remain strong in the
local market and
its asset quality will remain consistent with its rating
category.
Capitalization levels may be challenged by the possible costs of
the merger.
Changes in the bank's risk profile could affect its ratings, as
Produbanco's
ratings are driven by its Viability Rating and the Issuer
Default Ratings
(long-term foreign currency IDR of 'B' and short-term IDR of
'B') do not take
into account any institutional or government support.
PFC is a Central American financial holding company based in
Panama. PFC has
market presence in Ecuador, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala,
Honduras,
Nicaragua, Panama, Dominican Republic, and Cayman Islands. After
the purchase,
the group's assets will add up to USD9,500 million, according to
public sources.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516-6616
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.