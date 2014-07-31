(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 31 (Fitch) As stated in a new report, Fitch
Ratings believes new
requirements proposed by the National Association of Insurance
Commissioners
(NAIC) to subject corporate captive insurers to full NAIC
accreditation
standards could materially increase costs for these captives,
and could lead to
disclosure of information that the captive's parent views as
competitively
sensitive. This could lead such captive arrangements to be moved
offshore, which
could have the unintended consequence of weakening, rather than
strengthening,
captive regulation and disclosure.
Fitch believes the recent proposal stems from an ongoing
controversy over the
use of captive life reinsurers for life insurance reserve
financing. Some key
states, most notably New York, have deep concerns with the use
of captive
insurers for this purpose. The NAIC and the Federal Insurance
Office (FIO) have
also become involved in the debate.
The NAIC recently proposed new accreditation standards which
would require
certain captives to comply with the accounting and disclosure
rules for
traditional insurance companies. This addresses a core concern
voiced by
critics, which is lack of transparency and consistency in the
regulation of
captives. However, read literally, the NAIC proposal would apply
not only to
captive life reinsurers, but also potentially to other captives
including
traditional corporate-sponsored captives.
Fitch has found it difficult to ascertain if the regulatory
intent is truly to
include traditional corporate-sponsored captives, or if the
current wording in
the regulation simply needs to be tightened up. Therefore, Fitch
would urge the
NAIC to clarify its position.
It is likely the proposed standards were primarily intended to
cover life
captives used for reserve financing, since the proposal focuses
on captives
acting as multistate reinsurers and excludes captives owned by
non-insurance
entities for the "management of their own risk." Life captives
are typically
reinsurers, are owned by an insurance company, and are often
domiciled in a
different state than the parent insurer. Thus, Fitch believes
they are to be
subject to the proposed regulation.
However, Fitch notes many corporate-sponsored captives are also
technically
multistate reinsurers, since they use fronting insurers. While
there are
exceptions for captives used for management of the sponsor's own
risk, many such
captives also write some third-party business, which may negate
the exception.
If necessary, Fitch expects many corporate-sponsored captives
would cease
writing third-party business, or would start to write such
business via offshore
captives to avoid being swept into the regulation.
Fitch has stated previously that it would view increased
transparency regarding
captive insurers positively (see Fitch: New York Regulatory
Criticisms: Captives
and AXXX Reserves Called into Question, dated Oct. 16, 2013,
available at
www.fitchratings.com). Generally, Fitch supports greater public
disclosure for
essentially all forms of financial arrangements, as Fitch's
primary source of
information in support of its analyses is public information.
However, Fitch
also believes any public policy decisions on public disclosure
standards must
weigh all perspectives, including the sponsor's or captive's
desire to protect
market-sensitive information.
The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link
above.
