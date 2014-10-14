(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 14 (Fitch) The 9 October announcement of the
in-principal
agreed terms of a proposed merger between Malaysian banks CIMB
Group, RHB
Capital, and Malaysia Building Society (MBSB) provide some
additional clarity as
to how they will address some of the challenges associated with
the tie-up. The
merger will not necessarily lead to downward pressures on CIMB's
credit profile,
however Fitch Ratings continues to highlight integration
challenges and
potential asset-quality weaknesses linked to the inclusion of
MBSB in the new
entity (see Fitch: Malaysian Bank Mega-Merger Comes with Risks,
14 July 2014).
The announcement covered the basic terms of the deal, including
pricing and
structure. Notably, the impact on CET1 capital is likely to be
limited as the
transaction between CIMB and RHB will be done via a share swap.
On a pro forma
basis, the new banking group's CET1 capital is estimated by
Fitch to be around
9%, down from 9.5% as reported by CIMB Group at end-June 2014.
Management has
highlighted the target of 9.5%, and may look to replenish
capital if the ratio
falls below 9.0% - potentially through asset disposals.
If the deal goes through, cost synergies are likely to
materialise only over the
long term. CIMB has a track record in managing earlier
acquisitions, although
the successful execution for this proposed merger remains
uncertain - given the
larger scale of the transaction. Furthermore, being the
country's largest bank
with over 500 branches after the merger will mean that
extracting synergies will
require rationalisation of staff, and may face political
hurdles.
Asset quality is also likely to deteriorate slightly in the near
term, owing
largely to the inclusion of the smaller MBSB and its higher risk
profile.
Unsecured personal lending makes up the bulk of MBSB's loan
portfolio. Yet the
overall impact on the merged entity's loan quality should be
relatively limited,
as MBSB will only make up around 8% of the overall loan
portfolio of the newly
merged entity.
The merger remains subject to the approval of the regulatory
authorities and the
respective shareholders of CIMB and RHB, with completion
expected in mid-2015. A
successful transaction will produce a Top 5 ASEAN bank which
would be in a
better position to grow regionally with the larger scale of its
domestic
operations. The planned creation of a new mega-Islamic banking
entity - based on
the combination of MBSB, CIMB Islamic and RHB Islamic - will
also have the
potential to enable the new bank to expand its Islamic banking
business across
borders, and help attract foreign strategic investors.
Fitch believes that this merger may spur further consolidation
in the Malaysian
banking sector. No other proposed deals have yet been suggested,
while
additional tie-ups would be in line with the central bank's
Financial Sector
Blueprint to build larger and more efficient Malaysian financial
institutions
better capable of competing in the wider region.
Contacts:
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+65 6796 7238
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
#35-05, Suntec Tower 4
6 Temasek Boulevard
Singapore, 038986
Ker Liang Oh
Analyst
Financial Institutions
+65 6796 7237
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.