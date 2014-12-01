(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) A Danish government proposal
requiring mortgage
banks to hold additional buffers equivalent to 2% of total loans
may end up
higher when finalised to achieve resolution objectives, Fitch
Ratings says. A
resolution buffer for mortgage institutions in Denmark, which
are almost
exclusively funded by covered bonds, may have ratings
implications depending on
debt mix changes and how subordination is achieved.
The buffer, which can be met with common equity, junior debt and
senior
unsecured debt, appears low compared with the at least 6%
leverage requirement
proposed by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) for global
systemically
important banks' (GSIBs) total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC).
None of the Danish specialist mortgage banks is a GSIB, but we
believe some of
the FSB's TLAC principles will help shape other bail-in buffer
initiatives
globally, including the EU Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive's (BRRD)
minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities
(MREL). We therefore
consider the FSB's proposals to set a reasonable benchmark for
calibrating
resolution buffers, even though there are differences in the
buffers'
relationships with other capital requirements, TLAC is not the
same as MREL and
Danish mortgage banks are exempt from MREL.
A 2% requirement would mean a DKK50bn (EUR6.7bn) buffer for the
DKK2.5trn loans
held in the Danish mortgage bank sector, of which DKK23bn would
be for Nykredit
and DKK15bn for Realkredit Danmark, the two largest mortgage
institutions.
Nykredit would have to raise about DKK2.8bn of eligible
instruments to meet the
new resolution buffer, taking into account excess capital above
2019 total
capital requirements (14.5%; excluding countercyclical buffers)
and existing
senior unsecured debt. This is manageable given current levels
of senior and
junior debt. If Nykredit chooses to only use junior debt, the
amount doubles to
DKK6.5bn, but remains manageable. Realkredit Danmark already
holds sufficient
buffers.
The Danish central bank said the proposed 2% buffer seems low
and that the
regulator should be allowed to impose the MREL requirement on a
mortgage bank if
necessary to achieve resolution without state funds. It
advocates an increase in
the proposed buffer, so a higher final threshold is at least
possible. If the
requirements were to increase to 6% of lending, and the mortgage
institutions
meet the new buffers with only junior debt, substantial issuance
of junior debt
would be required: DKK52bn for Nykredit and almost DKK19bn for
Realkredit
Danmark.
The proposed 2% buffer is likely to be met by junior debt due to
the limited
gap, including the 2019 capital requirements. If the final
buffer requirement,
or market expectations, are higher, the buffer is likely to be
at least partly
met by senior unsecured debt.
We believe the risks of junior covered bonds and senior
unsecured instruments
are broadly similar. But if junior covered bonds, which are
excluded from the
buffer, become exempt from bail-in, we could differentiate the
rating of junior
covered bonds from the senior unsecured debt rating (we do not
rate any junior
covered bonds). Conversely, if institutions choose to use only
junior unsecured
debt to meet the buffer requirement, we would consider whether
the additional
cushion merits a rating uplift for any senior creditors.
For covered bonds, the preservation of systemic functions such
as lending and
therefore covered bond issuance is positive. The buffer seeks to
allow a
resolution of a capital centre by other means than liquidation,
but it is
possible for some capital centres to be wound down and others to
be maintained.
If the debt buffer is sufficient, a capital centre could be
transferred to a
bridge institution. If covered bonds were explicitly exempt from
bearing losses
in a resolution scenario, an IDR uplift may be applicable under
our covered
bonds criteria.
The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority has submitted
supplementary national
rules for mortgage banks for consultation as part of the
proposed legislation
for implementing the BRRD. Danish mortgage banks are unique
among systemically
important banks in being almost exclusively funded by covered
bonds. According
to the Danish balance principle, any mortgage loan is funded by
issuance of
covered bonds from a specific capital centre. These institutions
are exempt from
MREL as they can be resolved through insolvency procedures
specially provided in
the Mortgage Credit Loans Mortgage Credit Bonds Acts.
Contact:
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1326
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
Covered Bonds
+44 20 3530 1407
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Denmark: Refinancing Risk and Financial Regulatihere
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.