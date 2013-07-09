(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

IFRS proposals for loan-loss provisioning should accelerate impairment costs for banks and drive them to report asset values more prudently than under existing rules, Fitch Ratings says. But an expected loss approach could increase management judgement in the provisions taken.

The new standard should be more forward looking and better reflect managements' own loss expectations as it removes the barrier to factoring forecast changes in economic conditions into the impairment charge. But this will involve considerable judgement. We expect many banks to calculate their credit losses using estimates of probability of default (PD) and loss given default (LGD).

Estimates of these assumptions modelled for Basel II purposes vary significantly among banks.

The categorisation of loans into three "buckets" for the purposes of setting provisions also involves subjectivity. The proposals require banks to provide initially for losses expected over the next 12 months. If the credit quality of the loan then deteriorates, it passes into bucket two and full lifetime losses are used instead. The third bucket is for loans deteriorated to the point where there is "objective evidence of impairment".

It is unclear how the three buckets correspond to the performing and non-performing categories banks already use. Without further explanation of the differences between the various categorisations, and details on the migration of loans between the buckets, analysing asset quality may be challenging despite improved information available to investors under the new standard.

Nevertheless, we believe increased disclosure from the new IFRS will improve transparency and benefit users, particularly when these are combined with the take-up of recommendations around credit risk reporting by the Enhanced Disclosure Task Force.

Meaningful comparisons between provisions reported by US GAAP and IFRS banks are also likely to be difficult. The US proposal goes further by front-loading all the losses for all loans rather than limiting this to loans with increased credit risk or those that are impaired. This could result in US banks ultimately reporting greater expected credit losses than their international peers. The divergence between the two standard-setters on this key measure may compromise their objective of providing transparency to the market.

It is difficult to estimate where impairment charges under the IFRS expected loss approach might end up. Basel II expected loss might provide some indication, but there are a number of significant differences between the two, with both positive and negative effects. We believe that it is too early to conclude whether banks reporting significant Basel expected loss shortfalls will need to build comparable incremental provisions.

The International Accounting Standards Board's (IASB) comment period on proposed changes in credit loss treatment closed on 5 July. The IASB will now need to agree the exposure draft before it becomes a standard. The standard would then need to be implemented through European Union and other national legislation, so it is likely to be at least a few years before we see the proposed changes reflected in banks' financial statements.

Additional detail is available in our report, "Asset Quality: New IFRS Impact on Credit-Loss Reserves," available on our website: www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asset Quality: New IFRS Impact on Credit-Loss Reserves

here