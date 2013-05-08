(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The provision for loan-to-value disclosure in the latest proposed changes to the German Pfandbrief Act is an improvement that would give investors an additional tool with which to compare mortgage Pfandbrief programmes, Fitch Ratings says. We think it would be even more useful if issuers reported the "whole loan LTV", to give investors a clearer picture of default risk.

An updated amendment to Article 28 of the Pfandbrief Act, which sets out Pfandbrief issuers' quarterly disclosure obligations, provides for disclosure of the weighted-average Loan-to-Mortgage-Lending Value (LTMLV) of the mortgage or portion of the mortgage recorded in the cover register. This is a significant addition to the initial proposals made last year; and, while LTV disclosure in other jurisdictions is often more comprehensive, it is usually voluntary, while disclosure under the Pfandbrief Act would be mandatory.

The Pfandbrief Act prohibits inclusion of loans or parts of loans with more than 60% LTMLV. This should limit the level of credit risk in cover pools. It applies both to residential and commercial mortgages. However, this means that in some cases, only a portion of a mortgage loan can be included in a cover pool register.

We think it is important to report the whole loan LTV as well, which would take account of loans or parts of loans secured on the same property but not in the cover pool. A higher whole loan LTV would leave a borrower less protected against falling property prices and increasing refinancing risk if the loan or loans are not fully amortising, as is often the case for commercial mortgage loans. It can also have an impact on default rates, since a borrower must service the debt on the entire loan, while some studies on private borrowers show that a lower share of equity in a property can reduce a homeowner's willingness to pay.

Investors would benefit more from the reporting of LTV bands rather than one weighted-average figure, as different distributions of LTVs could result in the same average LTV disguising a range of default and recovery prospects (this is already done voluntarily in many other jurisdictions).

Disentangling the complexities around loans made to more than one borrower and secured on the same property (or even several properties) is challenging, but the example of Sweden shows how a degree of consistent LTV calculation and disclosure across programmes via the "Max LTV per property method" is possible.

Another change from last year's proposals to expand Article 28 of the Pfandbrief Act, is that ECB-eligible cover assets will not be disclosed. We acknowledge that for non-marketable assets in particular, it may be difficult for issuers to assess whether they would be ECB eligible. However, we think investors would benefit from a standardised measure of cover pool liquidity. An alternative would be to use liquid assets - as will be defined for the Basel III Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR).

Proposals retained from last year include a requirement to publish the proportion of fixed-rate cover pool assets and covered bonds, and the net present value of the difference between assets and liabilities for each foreign currency. This will make investors aware of possible interest-rate and currency mismatches, and provide a more detailed breakdown of the maturities of assets and liabilities into six-month bands for the next two years. In addition, the weighted-average seasoning of real estate loans in the cover pool should be disclosed. Finally, the new Article 28 of the Pfandbriefe Act will require more detailed disclosure of substitute assets, including a breakdown by country. We commented on these changes when they were first announced (see "Fitch: Pfandbrief Act Changes Are Positive, Boost Transparency").

We do not anticipate any ratings impact from the changes, as our analysis already incorporates the information that will now be disclosed to investors.