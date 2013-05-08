(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The provision for loan-to-value disclosure in
the latest proposed changes to the German Pfandbrief Act is an improvement that
would give investors an additional tool with which to compare mortgage
Pfandbrief programmes, Fitch Ratings says. We think it would be even more useful
if issuers reported the "whole loan LTV", to give investors a clearer picture of
default risk.
An updated amendment to Article 28 of the Pfandbrief Act, which sets out
Pfandbrief issuers' quarterly disclosure obligations, provides for disclosure of
the weighted-average Loan-to-Mortgage-Lending Value (LTMLV) of the mortgage or
portion of the mortgage recorded in the cover register. This is a significant
addition to the initial proposals made last year; and, while LTV disclosure in
other jurisdictions is often more comprehensive, it is usually voluntary, while
disclosure under the Pfandbrief Act would be mandatory.
The Pfandbrief Act prohibits inclusion of loans or parts of loans with more than
60% LTMLV. This should limit the level of credit risk in cover pools. It applies
both to residential and commercial mortgages. However, this means that in some
cases, only a portion of a mortgage loan can be included in a cover pool
register.
We think it is important to report the whole loan LTV as well, which would take
account of loans or parts of loans secured on the same property but not in the
cover pool. A higher whole loan LTV would leave a borrower less protected
against falling property prices and increasing refinancing risk if the loan or
loans are not fully amortising, as is often the case for commercial mortgage
loans. It can also have an impact on default rates, since a borrower must
service the debt on the entire loan, while some studies on private borrowers
show that a lower share of equity in a property can reduce a homeowner's
willingness to pay.
Investors would benefit more from the reporting of LTV bands rather than one
weighted-average figure, as different distributions of LTVs could result in the
same average LTV disguising a range of default and recovery prospects (this is
already done voluntarily in many other jurisdictions).
Disentangling the complexities around loans made to more than one borrower and
secured on the same property (or even several properties) is challenging, but
the example of Sweden shows how a degree of consistent LTV calculation and
disclosure across programmes via the "Max LTV per property method" is possible.
Another change from last year's proposals to expand Article 28 of the Pfandbrief
Act, is that ECB-eligible cover assets will not be disclosed. We acknowledge
that for non-marketable assets in particular, it may be difficult for issuers to
assess whether they would be ECB eligible. However, we think investors would
benefit from a standardised measure of cover pool liquidity. An alternative
would be to use liquid assets - as will be defined for the Basel III Liquidity
Coverage Ratio (LCR).
Proposals retained from last year include a requirement to publish the
proportion of fixed-rate cover pool assets and covered bonds, and the net
present value of the difference between assets and liabilities for each foreign
currency. This will make investors aware of possible interest-rate and currency
mismatches, and provide a more detailed breakdown of the maturities of assets
and liabilities into six-month bands for the next two years. In addition, the
weighted-average seasoning of real estate loans in the cover pool should be
disclosed. Finally, the new Article 28 of the Pfandbriefe Act will require more
detailed disclosure of substitute assets, including a breakdown by country. We
commented on these changes when they were first announced (see "Fitch:
Pfandbrief Act Changes Are Positive, Boost Transparency").
We do not anticipate any ratings impact from the changes, as our analysis
already incorporates the information that will now be disclosed to investors.