CHICAGO, August 29 (Fitch) A proposed rule for the treatment of
qualified
residential mortgages (QRM), issued Wednesday by six U.S.
regulatory agencies,
will likely reduce uncertainty for residential mortgage
originators, RMBS
issuers and investors, and should also support stronger
participation in jumbo
loan activity by U.S. banks. Fitch sees the expected alignment
of QRM rules with
existing mortgage risk retention standards mandated by
Dodd-Frank as a plus for
lenders in simplifying the underwriting and securitization of
prime borrower
loans.
The draft rule, if adopted, would exempt banks from a
requirement to retain a
portion of originated mortgages on the balance sheet, as long as
certain minimum
standards are met in underwriting the loan. As currently
proposed, any loan that
conforms to qualified mortgage (QM) rules adopted earlier this
year by the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will be eligible for
exemption from
risk retention requirements.
Importantly, there is no requirement for a minimum down payment
under the draft
QRM rule, as long as the QM definition is satisfied and basic
debt-to-income
(DTI) requirements are met by borrowers. The inclusion of an
onerous down
payment minimum of as much as 30% could have led to a tightening
of credit that
may have slowed the revival of the prime RMBS market.
However, the rulemaking notice by federal regulators does offer
an alternative
QRM proposal that would require qualifying loans to have a
maximum LTV of 70%,
while also meeting the existing QM definition. The proposal is
open for public
comment until Oct. 30.
Fitch expects that the alignment of QRM with QM rules would help
to ease the
transition to the new rules for originators, as well as reduce
the cost impact.
Most of the existing prime jumbo originators have been
implementing technology
and internal methodologies to meet the requirements of QM.
However, the
uncertainty over QRM had posed some logistical challenges.
While the CFPB's QM rule is scheduled to go into effect on Jan.
10, 2014, it is
possible that the QRM rule will be implemented after that date.
However,
potential problems associated with separate implementation dates
would be
limited if the rules are aligned.
We noted in January after the CFPB action that the new QM
definition will help
in easing credit availability for traditional prime borrowers.
We believe the
adoption of a similar QRM rule represents a constructive step in
restarting the
jumbo origination and securitization market.
