(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
Monetary
Authority of Singapore's (MAS) proposed amendments to
regulations governing real
estate investment trusts listed in Singapore (SREITs) will be
positive for the
industry overall. However, there are some changes that could
increase risks for
the trusts if they are implemented in their current form.
The proposed amendments include measures to strengthen corporate
governance,
align incentives of SREIT managers with unit-holder's interests,
tighten the
structure of income support contracts and the rules on SREITs
that are operating
as stapled groups, and enhance the transparency and disclosure
requirements of
the industry. These proposals are positive for the industry as a
whole.
However, the proposal to allow SREITs to increase their exposure
to development
risk to 25% of total asset value, from 10% at present, will
increase the
earnings volatility of SREITs that choose to do so. The
additional 15% of total
asset value is to be used solely for refurbishment of existing
properties and
not for investing in new developments. The current 10% limit on
development
risks covers both refurbishment and investments in new projects.
This proposed
change will give SREITs more flexibility to renew their assets
rather than sell
the property to their sponsors to redevelop and subsequently buy
back the
redeveloped property. It will also potentially increase the
amount of funds the
SREITs can allocate to new developments, which could add to
unitholder value.
This proposed change is particularly useful for SREITs with
ageing property
portfolios. It will also help those who are able to tie up with
their sponsors
early on in a project's development, with the potential to buy
the remainder of
the completed assets at market value. The early participation of
a REIT usually
offers a degree of discount on the market value of the completed
property. For
most SREITs, tying up with a sponsor is the only way to
participate in new
developments because 10% of their asset value is usually
insufficient for them
to take on projects on their own, given the smaller scale of
most SREITs
compared to global peers.
The proposal to introduce a single-tier leverage cap of 45%
without the need for
a credit rating could increase risks to the sector as a whole
(MAS defines
leverage as debt/total asset value). This effectively encourages
SREITs to
increase leverage as it reduces the costs of doing so. At
present, SREITs can
leverage only up to 35% without obtaining a credit rating.
SREITs that are not
rated account for about a third of the industry.
The single-tier leverage limit is of particular concern
currently because Fitch
expects tighter monetary policy in the US and the UK in the
short term, which
could result in higher domestic interest rates in Singapore
(refer to "Global
Economic Outlook - Multi Speed Recovery, Multiple Risks", dated
30 September
2014, and available on www.fitchratings.com).
The proposal for a single-tier leverage limit will also mean,
however, that
rated SREITs will no longer be able to raise leverage to 60%.
Nevertheless,
Fitch expects that this may only have a limited impact on the
sector, because
although about two-thirds of SREITs are rated, most have
maintained leverage
within 35%.
MAS expects to implement the proposed changes in 2016 after
incorporating any
feedback from stakeholders and the general public.
Contact:
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7214
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
"Singapore REITs Sector - Refinancing Flexibility
Counterbalances High
Leverage", dated 3 June 2014
"Singapore REITs: What Investors Want to Know", dated 21 July
2014
"Global Economic Outlook - Multi Speed Recovery, Multiple
Risks", dated 30
September 2014.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Singapore REITs Sector - Refinancing Flexibility Counterbalances
High Leverage
here
Singapore REITs: What Investors Want to Know
here
Global Economic Outlook - Multi-speed Recovery, Multiple Risks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.