(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) proposed amendments to regulations governing real estate investment trusts listed in Singapore (SREITs) will be positive for the industry overall. However, there are some changes that could increase risks for the trusts if they are implemented in their current form. The proposed amendments include measures to strengthen corporate governance, align incentives of SREIT managers with unit-holder's interests, tighten the structure of income support contracts and the rules on SREITs that are operating as stapled groups, and enhance the transparency and disclosure requirements of the industry. These proposals are positive for the industry as a whole. However, the proposal to allow SREITs to increase their exposure to development risk to 25% of total asset value, from 10% at present, will increase the earnings volatility of SREITs that choose to do so. The additional 15% of total asset value is to be used solely for refurbishment of existing properties and not for investing in new developments. The current 10% limit on development risks covers both refurbishment and investments in new projects. This proposed change will give SREITs more flexibility to renew their assets rather than sell the property to their sponsors to redevelop and subsequently buy back the redeveloped property. It will also potentially increase the amount of funds the SREITs can allocate to new developments, which could add to unitholder value. This proposed change is particularly useful for SREITs with ageing property portfolios. It will also help those who are able to tie up with their sponsors early on in a project's development, with the potential to buy the remainder of the completed assets at market value. The early participation of a REIT usually offers a degree of discount on the market value of the completed property. For most SREITs, tying up with a sponsor is the only way to participate in new developments because 10% of their asset value is usually insufficient for them to take on projects on their own, given the smaller scale of most SREITs compared to global peers. The proposal to introduce a single-tier leverage cap of 45% without the need for a credit rating could increase risks to the sector as a whole (MAS defines leverage as debt/total asset value). This effectively encourages SREITs to increase leverage as it reduces the costs of doing so. At present, SREITs can leverage only up to 35% without obtaining a credit rating. SREITs that are not rated account for about a third of the industry. The single-tier leverage limit is of particular concern currently because Fitch expects tighter monetary policy in the US and the UK in the short term, which could result in higher domestic interest rates in Singapore (refer to "Global Economic Outlook - Multi Speed Recovery, Multiple Risks", dated 30 September 2014, and available on www.fitchratings.com). The proposal for a single-tier leverage limit will also mean, however, that rated SREITs will no longer be able to raise leverage to 60%. Nevertheless, Fitch expects that this may only have a limited impact on the sector, because although about two-thirds of SREITs are rated, most have maintained leverage within 35%. MAS expects to implement the proposed changes in 2016 after incorporating any feedback from stakeholders and the general public. Contact: Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard 35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA Director +65 6796 7214 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research: "Singapore REITs Sector - Refinancing Flexibility Counterbalances High Leverage", dated 3 June 2014 "Singapore REITs: What Investors Want to Know", dated 21 July 2014 "Global Economic Outlook - Multi Speed Recovery, Multiple Risks", dated 30 September 2014. 