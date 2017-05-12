(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, May 11 (Fitch) Recent regulatory actions in
India suggest the
authorities are making a more concerted push to tackle banks'
bad loan problems,
says Fitch Ratings. We believe that asset resolution will be a
dominant theme in
the sector over the next few years.
In the short term, this is likely to create provisioning costs
that will mean
continued pressure on bank profits, and it is possible that
further losses will
push some weaker banks closer to breaching minimum capital
requirements, unless
they receive pre-emptive capital injections. However, the
increased powers given
to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to clean up asset quality,
and to intervene
in banks at an earlier stage when risks build, represents an
important positive
step toward ensuring a healthy banking system in the future.
The government's recent step to enhance the RBI's powers appears
to be a signal
to the regulator to assume a more interventionist approach to
directly tackle
banks' slow progress on bad loan resolution. RBI direction that
pushes banks
into initiating insolvency processes against borrowers could
help to break a
deadlock caused by concerns among bank officials that decisions
on troubled
borrowers will attract investigation by anti-corruption
agencies. Meanwhile, the
RBI has made it easier for the majority of a borrower's joint
creditors to agree
and implement resolution plans without being blocked by a
minority of creditors.
These changes follow the RBI's revisions to its "prompt
corrective action"
framework last month, which gave it more tools to intervene in
struggling banks
at an earlier stage.
Regulation to speed up resolution is the logical next step to
follow the
asset-quality review and other measures that increased
recognition of bad loans
over the last two years. This was important as there has been
little evident
progress on bad-loan resolution, while the NPL stock has
continued to rise,
albeit at a slowing pace. We believe this natural progression
reflects stronger
intent and willingness from the authorities to address the
problem. There will
be significant implementation challenges, but asset resolution
is likely to
strengthen over the next few years.
The resolution of non-performing loans is likely to require
significant haircuts
if the re-priced loans are to attract attention from private
investors and
asset-reconstruction companies. State banks, which hold the bulk
of stressed
assets, are likely to report low returns on assets for FY17 and
any material
recovery is likely to be delayed as resolution crystallises
losses and forces a
higher level of provisioning.
Further losses at some of the weakest small- to medium-sized
state banks could
pressure them to shrink, or to eventually exit the system by
entering into
forced mergers. We expect the authorities to manage this in a
way that is least
disruptive for the financial system, but the process will entail
risks for
investors of capital securities, at least in the case of weakest
banks. We
believe it has become more likely that the number of state banks
will fall in
the medium term.
The large state banks will also face higher provisioning costs
and we expect
them to eventually receive more capital from the government than
has already
been budgeted. However, very weak loan growth could mean that
banks will require
less new capital by FYE19 than we had previously estimated. Bank
loan growth
reached a multi-decade low of around 5% in FY17, and looks set
to remain low for
the next one to two years.
Demonetisation has had a net beneficial impact on the sector by
triggering a
sharp influx of low-cost deposits, and there are signs that
banks are retaining
a higher proportion of these deposits than they had initially
predicted. The
resulting decline in funding costs may not be enough to counter
the pressures of
income loss and weak growth, but should allow banks some more
room to absorb
higher provisions and lessen the impact on their capital.
Contact:
Saswata Guha
Director
Financial Institutions
+91 22 4000 1741
Wokhardt Tower, West Wing, Level 4
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East
Mumbai, 400 051
Dan Martin
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
