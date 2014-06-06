(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says The Dai-ichi
Life Insurance
Company, Limited's (Dai-ichi Life; Insurer Financial Strength
rating: A+/Stable)
acquisition of US-based Protective Life Corporation (PL; IFS:
A/Rating Watch
Positive) will strengthen the Japanese insurer's credit profile.
Fitch expects the negative impact on Dai-ichi Life's capital
adequacy and
financial leverage to be limited. Dai-ichi Life said the
purchase price will be
JPY582bn (USD5.7bn), which is sizeable compared to the company's
net assets of
JPY1,948bn at end-March 2014. However, it plans to issue common
equity of about
JPY250bn to fund the deal. In addition, Fitch expects that
Dai-ichi Life will
step up efforts to reduce its domestic equity holdings and issue
perpetual
hybrid capital in the near future.
The main uncertainty about the acquisition is whether Dai-ichi
Life will be able
to integrate PL smoothly with minimal business interruptions.
Dai-ichi Life
plans to retain PL's existing experienced local management under
Dai-ichi Life's
current corporate governance system, a strategy that Dai-ichi
Life has
previously used successfully when it integrated TAL in
Australia.
The agency expects Dai-ichi Life's overall credit fundamentals
to continue to
improve. This is due to: improving investment spread; resilient
domestic life
insurance underwriting backed by a steadily growing profitable
third (health)
sector; continued reduction of interest rate risk as the company
reduces the
duration gap between assets and liabilities; and successful
global expansion,
mainly through its life insurance operations in Australia.
