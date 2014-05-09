(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Hong Kong Banking Sector Update -
Investor
Presentatihere
HONG KONG, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says individual Hong
Kong banks'
business models and market positions drive the quality of their
cross-border
expansions. The bigger and more advanced a bank's subsidiary
operations in
China, the higher the risks as and when borrowers shift from
state-sponsored
enterprises to private-sector entities. Banks with limited
connectivity are more
likely to increase interbank placements and bond investments
while branches and
subsidiaries of mainland Chinese banking groups are oriented
towards their
parents, the agency says in its Hong Kong Banking Sector Update
for May 2014.
The newly published slides formed the basis of presentations to
investors in
Hong Kong and Singapore, which coincided with further disclosure
by the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) at end-April on the risks to Hong
Kong banks from
their activities in China. The presentation offers the agency's
view on various
non-credit related risks such as collateral enforceability, yuan
depreciation
and the tapering of US stimulus. It also covers changes to the
competitive
landscape with increased activity of branches of foreign banks
and the agency's
assessment of the proposed resolution scheme and Basel III
compliant bonds.
The authorities' recent briefing on China exposure suggests that
lending by
small to medium-sized banks and borrowing by mainland private
entities are most
risky. The HKMA's overall definition of Chinese exposure is wide
and there has
been some variation over the years it has been collecting the
data. The more
comprehensive breakdowns are only available for one data point
at end-2013. Hong
Kong banks had China exposures of HKD6.2bn or 35% of system-wide
assets,
comprising HKD2.6bn of claims on mainland banks, HKD2.3bn of
customer loans,
HKD0.3bn of trade finance loans, HKD0.6bn of debt and equity
investments, and
HKD0.4bn in off balance-sheet items, largely trade-related
acceptances. The
classified loan ratio for mainland-related lending was 0.29%,
although this
varies from bank to bank, as captured in the Fitch presentation.
This remained
lower than the classified loan ratio for the total loan
portfolio of 0.48% for
the sector and 0.46% for eight mainland subsidiaries of Hong
Kong banks.
The majority of customer loans in China are provided by foreign
bank branches
(43%), in particular branches of Chinese, Japanese, Singaporean,
Australian and
US banks for which the regulator expects support from the
respective head
offices. Locally incorporated banks provided 36% of customer
loans and their
eight mainland subsidiaries the remaining 21%. Half of the
borrowers are
state-owned, 19% privately owned mainland Chinese entities and
31% non-mainland
entities.
The presentation slides, entitled 'Hong Kong Banking Sector
Update', are
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.
Contact:
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Chikako Horiuchi
Director
+852 2263 9924
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.