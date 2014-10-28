(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings Navigator, launched in April 2014, is a one-stop visual
overview for
Fitch-rated entities, providing an overview of the factors
affecting the rating,
a visual comparison with peers' business mix, lending type,
asset quality,
earnings and profitability, capital leverage and funding and
liquidity.
The Ratings Navigators publication follows a periodic review of
the large
regional banking group completed on Oct. 7. The 14 banks in this
peer group are:
BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Financial Corporation (COF),
Comerica
Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Huntington
Bancshares Inc.
(HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG Americas
Holdings
Corporation (MUAH), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC),
Regions Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
The Stable Outlook for the large regional bank universe is
supported by solid
liquidity and capital profiles, continuing improvement in asset
quality and
generally good earnings profiles. As part of its review, Fitch
took a positive
rating action on RF, while ZION's Rating Outlook was revised to
Stable from
Positive, mainly due to continued underperformance relative to
peer banks. MTB's
and STI's Outlooks each remain Positive. For further discussion
of the large
regional bank sector in general, refer to the special report
titled 'Large
Regional Bank Periodic Review: In Wait and See Mode for Rates to
Move,' dated
Oct. 7, 2014.
Fitch rates approximately 6,000 financial institutions,
including 3,500 banks
and over 1,100 insurance companies, and over 1,700 corporates
globally. The
Ratings Navigator is currently available for select financial
institutions, and
will later be expanding to Fitch's global corporate and
insurance ratings
sectors.
The Ratings Navigators are available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
