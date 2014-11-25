(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 10M14 -
Excel File
here
MOSCOW, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the
latest edition of
the 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of
spreadsheets with key
data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The latest issue
includes balance
sheet figures as of 1 November 2014, as well as changes in
October 2014. In
addition, charts indicate changes in the last month for Russia's
main
state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks.
Fitch notes the following key developments in October 2014:
- Corporate loans increased by RUB1.3trn (4.7%) in nominal terms
in October.
Adjusted for 6.5% rouble depreciation against the US dollar,
growth was a more
moderate RUB0.9trn (3%), but still significantly higher than the
1.1% monthly
average in 9M14. About 75% of the total increase was in
state-related banks
(mainly Sberbank and VTB).
-Retail lending grew by a moderate RUB119bn (1%) in nominal
terms, or RUB101bn
(0.9%) net of the depreciation effect. Almost 90% of October's
growth was
accounted for by state banks. Among retail banks, only Tinkoff
showed material
growth - of 2.1% - while others were either stable or moderately
deleveraging.
-Customer funding grew by RUB1.3trn (3.5%) in nominal terms, but
after adjusting
for rouble devaluation by only RUB538bn (1.5%), comprising
RUB155bn and RUB384bn
inflows of, respectively, retail and corporate (excluding
government entities)
funding. The same RUB538bn figure, broken down by currency,
shows that inflows
were entirely in foreign currencies amounting to RUB836bn
(RUB621bn corporate,
RUB215bn retail), while rouble deposits decreased by RUB298bn
(RUB237bn
corporate, RUB61bn retail).
-The gap between lending and funding growth was again
compensated by government
money, with net inflows of RUB773bn comprising Central Bank of
Russia funding
(RUB514bn), deposits of the Ministry of Finance (RUB165bn) and
other government
bodies/regions (RUB94bn). As a result, the share of government
funding of the
sector's liabilities reached 14.7% as of 1 November, a new
record.
-The sector reported RUB47bn of net income in October (8.1%
annualised ROE, down
from 13.3% in 9M14). The drop was mainly due to Sberbank's lower
profit (RUB7bn
compared with RUB32bn monthly average for 9M14), affected by the
provisioning of
its Mechel exposure at close to 100% and extra reserving for
Ukrainian risks and
other exposures. The other two state banks with similar
high-risk exposures were
in our view less conservative: VTB (parent bank) released about
RUB7bn of
reserves, but still showed a small loss of RUB1.3bn, while
Gazprombank created
RUB6bn of reserves and was marginally above break-even. Among
privately-owned
banks, Alfa was the top performer, earning RUB12bn due to growth
of interest/fee
income and FX gains. Among retail banks, only Tinkoff, Russian
Standard and
Sovcombank were profitable, while Home Credit, Orient Express,
OTP, Svyaznoy and
Rencredit were loss-making.
-Capitalisation remains moderate. As of 1 November, 16 banks
from the sample had
a total capital ratio (N1, 10% required minimum) below 11%,
including six below
10.5%. These were VTB (10.06%, down from 10.6% a month ago),
Bank ROST (10.4%,
down from 13.1% due to a RUB3.4bn impairment-driven loss), Bank
Rossiysky
Capital (10.5%), Krayinvestbank (10.5%), Moscow Industrial Bank
(10.1%) and
Fondservisbank (10.3%).
The latest datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link above.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Timur Lebedev
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 83
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7
495 956 99 01,
Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.