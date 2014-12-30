(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 11M14
Excel File
here
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
the latest
edition of the 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication
of spreadsheets
with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The latest
issue includes
balance sheet figures as of 1 December 2014, as well as changes
in November
2014. In addition, charts indicate changes in the last month for
Russia's main
state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks.
Fitch notes the following key developments in November 2014 with
some commentary
extending to December 2014:
-Corporate loans increased by RUB1.5trn (5.1%) in nominal terms
in November.
However, adjusted for 17.5% rouble depreciation against the US
dollar, growth
was only 0.2% (RUB62bn), consisting of a RUB264bn drop in
foreign currency
denominated loans and growth of RUB326bn rouble denominated
exposures
-Retail lending increased by a moderate RUB126bn (1.1%) in
nominal terms, or
RUB74bn (0.6%) adjusted for rouble depreciation. State banks
accounted for 66%
of November's growth. Among specialised retail banks, OTP,
Rencredit and Tinkoff
demonstrated positive dynamics (3%, 1.4% and 1.3%,
respectively), while Russian
Standard, Home Credit, Orient Express, Sovcombank and Svyaznoy
moderately
deleveraged;
-Customer funding grew by RUB1.8trn (4.9%) in nominal terms, but
after adjusting
for rouble devaluation there was a moderate RUB419bn outflow
(-1.1%), of which
RUB302bn was from retail and RUB117bn from corporate (excluding
government
entities) accounts. Judging by the interim data from some
Fitch-rated banks,
outflows intensified in the first half of December triggered by
the sharp drop
in the rouble exchange rate. Banks have increased deposit rates
and cut new
lending to retain customers and preserve liquidity. The
authorities also doubled
the limit for insured deposits to RUB1.4m from RUB0.7m to
restore customer
confidence. The situation has eased somewhat closer to year-end
as the rouble
somewhat rebounded, but remains potentially volatile;
- Trust Bank (number 32 by assets) failed in December as a
result of outflows,
but due to its large depositor base will be rescued with the
support of the
authorities despite the large hole in the balance sheet
subsequently identified
by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR). FC Otkrytie has been chosen
as a new
investor and will reportedly get a RUB28bn 6-year loan from the
Deposit
Insurance Agency (DIA) to manage the bailout. Trust Bank itself
will also
receive a RUB99bn 10-year stabilisation loan;
-The sovereign continues to be the main source of additional
liquidity to the
banking system, covering customer funding outflows and financing
loan growth. In
November, the CBR injected a further RUB586bn and further
RUB145bn came from the
Ministry of Finance, while government bodies/regional
administrations' funding
reduced by a moderate RUB59bn. As a result, the share of
government financing
reached 14.8% of sector liabilities at 1 December, and was an
even higher at
18.9% for state-related banks. After the CBR increased the base
rate by 6.5pts
in December, banks may be less willing to use this source of
funding in the
longer term, although we are not expecting significantly lower
utilisation in
the short term due to the risk of deposit outflows;
-The sector reported only RUB28bn net income in November (4.7%
annualised ROE,
down from 13.3% in 9M14), which to a large extent was due to
Sberbank's lower
profit (RUB1bn compared with a RUB32bn monthly average for
9M14), affected by
the reserving of FX-denominated loans and extra-provisioning of
Ukrainian risks.
Among the top private banks, only Alfa showed a solid profit.
Most retail banks
were either loss-making or around break-even;
-Capitalisation is moderate. As of 1 December, 21 banks from the
sample had a
total capital ratio (N1, 10% required minimum) below 11%,
including eight below
10.5%. These were VTB (10.2%, up from 10.1% a month previously
thanks to RUB10bn
profit), Bank of Moscow (10.2% down from 11% a month
previously), AK Bars (10.5%
almost unchanged), Uralsib (10.4% down from 10.7% due to loss),
Moscow
Industrial Bank (10.1%), Fondservisbank (10.2%) ROST-Bank and
Kedr (both below
5%). The last two were subsequently put under temporary
administration by the
CBR with B&N Bank selected as an investor in charge of their
financial
rehabilitation. The prospect of more banks breaching the ratios
in December due
to sizable mark-to-market losses on bond portfolios and an
upward revaluation of
foreign currency risk-weighted assets forced the CBR to
introduce considerable
regulatory forbearance, which although reducing near-term
pressure, will make
local accounts less representative and reliable;
-The authorities also announced recapitalisation measures,
including RUB400bn of
subordinated loans from National Wealth Fund to systemically
important banks
with at least RUB100bn of equity (major state banks, Alfa,
Otkrytie and larger
foreign-owned banks would qualify), of which a RUB100bn loan to
VTB has already
been approved; and up to RUB1trn of non-cash subordinated loans
and preference
shares via DIA, although it is not yet clear which banks will be
eligible for
this.
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com
clicking the
link above.
