April 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the 1H14 CIS Utilities dashboard.

The publication explores the key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Russia under the following headings:

- Key theme: Uncertainties in Regulatory Framework Continue.

- What Fitch is watching: FX, funding, tariff freeze, slower economic growth, M&A deals.

- The ratings impact of the above.

The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: CIS Utilities Dashboard 1H14

here