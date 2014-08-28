(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Life Insurance Dashboard 1H14
here
LONDON, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
Dashboard on the UK life
insurance sector, following insurers' recent 1H14 results
announcements.
Fitch's sector outlook for UK life insurers is negative,
reflecting threats to
profitability from government initiatives on pensions and
increased regulatory
scrutiny into how insurers treat their customers. However, most
major insurers
will be able to absorb the negative effects because they have
diverse businesses
and strong capital positions - important factors underpinning
their credit
ratings.
As announced in the Budget, customers will no longer have to use
their pension
pots to buy an annuity. The GBP12bn-a-year annuity market may
shrink
dramatically, as many savers will choose to access their
pensions as cash or via
drawdown products instead.
The Dashboard shows how sales of annuities fared in 1H14, gives
an update on
insurers' capital positions and identifies some important
developments to keep
track of.
The 'UK Life Insurance Dashboard 1H14' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking on the link above.
