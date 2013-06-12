(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has published its 2013 'Comparative Statistics Book' for Brazil, covering leverage capital structures, liquidity analysis and other key financial and credit rating indicators for Fitch National Scale-rated Brazilian corporate issuers.

The report continues Fitch's ongoing efforts to provide investors with tools and detailed company profile information to make insightful credit judgments in a region with diverse risks.

Fitch's corporate ratings make use of both qualitative and quantitative analyses to assess the business and financial risks of fixed-income issuers and of their individual debt issues. Fitch's qualitative analysis explores issuers' operating environment to account for systemic risk. These risks coupled with sovereign risk and country ceiling might at times compress an issuer's credit quality despite having a conservative financial profile.

The quantitative aspect of Fitch's corporate ratings focuses on the issuer's policies in relation to operating strategies, acquisitions and divestitures, financial leverage targets, dividend policies, and financial goals. Paramount to the analysis is the issuer's ability to generate cash, which is reflected by the ratios that measure profitability and coverage on a cash flow basis. The sustainability of these credit protection measures is evaluated over a period of time to determine the strength of an issuer's operations, competitive position, and funding ability.

