BRIEF-Athene Holding files for secondary offering of up to $100 million of common stock
* Files for secondary offering of up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing
Jan 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published a collation of its corporate sector outlooks
The report covers key corporate sector outlooks across five continents: everything from US agribusiness to Chinese homebuilders is covered in our 2014 Global Corporate Outlook series. We have summarised the near-term expectations for each region's sectors in a single-volume compendium, providing a handy desk reference for negotiating the ever-changing corporate landscape in 2014.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Corporate 2014 Outlook Compendium
* Files for secondary offering of up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing
* Eversource Energy - on March 10, 2017, eversource energy issued $300 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes, series k, due 2022
* Basic energy services inc - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing