(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, December 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
the Sovereign and
Local and Regional Governments Rating Review Calendars for 2015.
The calendars
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
As required by the European Union Regulation on credit rating
agencies (EU
Regulation No. 462/2013 - "CRA3"), Fitch has published its
calendar of Sovereign
actions for 2015 which sets out the scheduled ratings
publication dates for the
next 12 months. Under CRA3 a "Sovereign" is also defined as a
local or regional
authority of a State.
Publication dates in the published calendars are listed
separately for
sovereigns and for local and regional governments. Each listing
is available in
two versions, with entities sorted by entity and by date.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fitch Ratings Approach to CRA 3 for Sovereigns
here
