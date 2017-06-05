(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 4M17 -
Excel File
here
MOSCOW, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest
edition of the
"Russian Banks Datawatch", a monthly publication of spreadsheets
with key data
from Russian banks' statutory accounts.
The publication includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 May 2017, as well as changes
during April 2017
and since 1 January 2017
- Charts illustrating balance-sheet changes in 4M17 for the main
state-related,
privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
Fitch notes the following key developments in the banking sector
in April 2017:
Corporate loans nominally increased by RUB312 billion (0.9%),
but after
adjusting for a minor 1% rouble depreciation against the dollar
grew by a more
moderate RUB195 billion (0.6%). The largest FX-adjusted
increases were reported
by Sberbank (RUB100 billion, 0.9%), Gazprombank (RUB47 billion,
1.5%) and
Raiffeisenbank (RUB17 billion, 5.2%), while considerable
decreases occurred in
National Clearing Centre (RUB28 billion, 4.4%, all corporate
reverse repo) and
Rusag (RUB19 billion, 1.3%).
Retail loans grew by a moderate RUB105 billion (0.9%) after
being adjusted for
exchange rate movements. The growth was largely in state banks
(RUB76 billion),
particularly VTB group (RUB31 billion, 1.5%) and Sberbank (RUB39
billion, 0.9%).
Among the specialised retail banks Tinkoff and Rencredit grew by
2%, Home Credit
and Russian Standard were around stable, while OTP deleveraged
by 1%.
Sector overdue instalments remained almost stable, excluding a
large RUB145
billion (2.5% of loans) reduction in VTB, reversing a similar
spike in March,
which, in Fitch's view, could indicate either a temporary
problem or
restructuring of some lumpy loan(s).
The Ministry of Finance (Minfin) did not sell FX reserves in
January-April, so
there was no rouble issuance by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR)
and so customer
funding inflow was limited. Customer accounts (excluding those
from government
entities) nominally increased by RUB75 billion (0.2%) in April,
but contracted
by RUB93 billion (0.2%) after adjusting for currency moves. The
latter figure
consists of RUB407 billion (1.6%) outflows of corporate accounts
and RUB314
billion (1.3%) inflows of retail deposits.
Large FX-adjusted corporate accounts outflows occurred in VTB
(RUB114 billion,
3%), Gazprombank (RUB201 billion, 7%), UnicCredit (RUB78
billion, 12%), Citibank
(RUB26 billion, 10%) and VBRR (RUB26 billion, 14%), while Alfa
enjoyed a big
inflow of RUB66 billion (8%). Retail funding inflow was skewed
towards
Gazprombank, which managed to attract RUB61 billion (10%), with
the remaining
RUB252 billion retail funding inflow spreading evenly across the
sector.
State funding increased by RUB128 billion adjusting for currency
moves. This was
a net result of repayments of RUB20 billion to Minfin, RUB3
billion to other
government funds and borrowings of RUB85 billion from regional
and federal
budgets and RUB59 billion from CBR. The largest increases in
state funding were
in VTB group (RUB145 billion), including RUB68 billion of
borrowings from CBR,
RUB24 billion from regional budgets and RUB53 billion from
Minfin and in Alfa
(RUB38 billion) due to RUB51 billion borrowings from CBR being
partially offset
by RUB13 billion repayments to regional budgets. At the same
time Otkritie
repaid a further RUB43 billion to CBR, while Gazprombank
returned RUB77 billion
to Minfin.
Sector liquidity is unevenly distributed. Sberbank and most
foreign and private
banks have surplus liquidity, as they have repaid the majority
of CBR funding
and kept RUB0.6 trillion on interest-bearing deposits with CBR.
However, VTB,
GPB and Rusag are still reliant on state funding, accounting for
74% of the
RUB2.8 trillion still outstanding. Some smaller banks also have
tight liquidity,
mainly Moscow Industrial Bank (6% of highly liquid assets,
covering customer
accounts by 7%) and Jugra (4%; 5%).
The sector reported a moderate RUB116 billion net profit in
April (annualised
ROAE of 17%). Sberbank outperformed the sector earning RUB52
billion (21%). Also
sound returns were reported by Alfa (RUB16 billion, earning 8%
of end-March
equity, partially due to provision recovery), Sovcombank (RUB6
billion,
12%,mainly due to recovery of reserves previously created
against bonds of a
failed bank following the latter's debt restructuring, most of
which, however,
were created again in May against subordinated bonds of this
bank, to which
Sovcombank became exposed following the restructuring) and Jugra
(RUB6 billion,
27%, presumably due to reserve releases). Among the specialised
retail banks,
Tinkoff, Home Credit and Russian Standard reported sound profits
of 3%-5% of
end-March equity, while OTP and Rencredit were around
break-even.
The sampled banks' average capital ratios decreased 10bps-20bps
due to moderate
credit growth and an increase of FX risk-weighted assets as a
result of rouble
depreciation. . All 10 systemically important banks complied
with capital
requirements including buffers (core Tier 1 ratio of 6.1%, Tier
1 ratio of 7.6%
and total ratio of 9.6%), however Promsvyazbank had only a
modest cushion with a
Tier 1 ratio of 7.8%.
Non-systemically important banks' requirements (including
buffers) are slightly
lower 5.75%, 7.25% and 9.25%, respectively. Seven of the sampled
banks
(excluding failed and rescued banks and those not reporting
capital ratios) had
capital ratios above the minimum capital requirements, but did
not meet the
regulatory buffers. These are Post Bank, Roscap, UBRIR, Absolut,
Moscow
Industrial Bank, Orient Express and Uraltransbank. Inability to
meet buffer
requirements by the end of the quarter could lead to limitations
on dividend
payments, but would not represent grounds for a license
withdrawal.
Uraltransbank has also been in breach not only of the buffer
but also the
minimum Tier 1 capital requirement itself (reported ratio 5.3%
at end-April vs.
minimum 6%) for eight days in April, which, according to Russian
legislation,
may result in regulatory intervention.
We estimated that at end-4M17 the capital buffers (excluding
potential future
profits) of 27 of the sampled banks (excluding failed and
rescued banks, and
those not reporting capital ratios) were sufficient to absorb
potential losses
equal to less than 5% of loans (based on minimal capital
requirements) and four
could absorb less than 1%. The latter are SKS-bank (subsidiary
of Credit Bank of
Moscow), UBRIR, Moscow Industrial and Uraltransbank.
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 82
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
