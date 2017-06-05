(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 4M17 - Excel File here MOSCOW, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of the "Russian Banks Datawatch", a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The publication includes: - Balance sheet numbers as of 1 May 2017, as well as changes during April 2017 and since 1 January 2017 - Charts illustrating balance-sheet changes in 4M17 for the main state-related, privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks Fitch notes the following key developments in the banking sector in April 2017: Corporate loans nominally increased by RUB312 billion (0.9%), but after adjusting for a minor 1% rouble depreciation against the dollar grew by a more moderate RUB195 billion (0.6%). The largest FX-adjusted increases were reported by Sberbank (RUB100 billion, 0.9%), Gazprombank (RUB47 billion, 1.5%) and Raiffeisenbank (RUB17 billion, 5.2%), while considerable decreases occurred in National Clearing Centre (RUB28 billion, 4.4%, all corporate reverse repo) and Rusag (RUB19 billion, 1.3%). Retail loans grew by a moderate RUB105 billion (0.9%) after being adjusted for exchange rate movements. The growth was largely in state banks (RUB76 billion), particularly VTB group (RUB31 billion, 1.5%) and Sberbank (RUB39 billion, 0.9%). Among the specialised retail banks Tinkoff and Rencredit grew by 2%, Home Credit and Russian Standard were around stable, while OTP deleveraged by 1%. Sector overdue instalments remained almost stable, excluding a large RUB145 billion (2.5% of loans) reduction in VTB, reversing a similar spike in March, which, in Fitch's view, could indicate either a temporary problem or restructuring of some lumpy loan(s). The Ministry of Finance (Minfin) did not sell FX reserves in January-April, so there was no rouble issuance by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) and so customer funding inflow was limited. Customer accounts (excluding those from government entities) nominally increased by RUB75 billion (0.2%) in April, but contracted by RUB93 billion (0.2%) after adjusting for currency moves. The latter figure consists of RUB407 billion (1.6%) outflows of corporate accounts and RUB314 billion (1.3%) inflows of retail deposits. Large FX-adjusted corporate accounts outflows occurred in VTB (RUB114 billion, 3%), Gazprombank (RUB201 billion, 7%), UnicCredit (RUB78 billion, 12%), Citibank (RUB26 billion, 10%) and VBRR (RUB26 billion, 14%), while Alfa enjoyed a big inflow of RUB66 billion (8%). Retail funding inflow was skewed towards Gazprombank, which managed to attract RUB61 billion (10%), with the remaining RUB252 billion retail funding inflow spreading evenly across the sector. State funding increased by RUB128 billion adjusting for currency moves. This was a net result of repayments of RUB20 billion to Minfin, RUB3 billion to other government funds and borrowings of RUB85 billion from regional and federal budgets and RUB59 billion from CBR. The largest increases in state funding were in VTB group (RUB145 billion), including RUB68 billion of borrowings from CBR, RUB24 billion from regional budgets and RUB53 billion from Minfin and in Alfa (RUB38 billion) due to RUB51 billion borrowings from CBR being partially offset by RUB13 billion repayments to regional budgets. At the same time Otkritie repaid a further RUB43 billion to CBR, while Gazprombank returned RUB77 billion to Minfin. Sector liquidity is unevenly distributed. Sberbank and most foreign and private banks have surplus liquidity, as they have repaid the majority of CBR funding and kept RUB0.6 trillion on interest-bearing deposits with CBR. However, VTB, GPB and Rusag are still reliant on state funding, accounting for 74% of the RUB2.8 trillion still outstanding. Some smaller banks also have tight liquidity, mainly Moscow Industrial Bank (6% of highly liquid assets, covering customer accounts by 7%) and Jugra (4%; 5%). The sector reported a moderate RUB116 billion net profit in April (annualised ROAE of 17%). Sberbank outperformed the sector earning RUB52 billion (21%). Also sound returns were reported by Alfa (RUB16 billion, earning 8% of end-March equity, partially due to provision recovery), Sovcombank (RUB6 billion, 12%,mainly due to recovery of reserves previously created against bonds of a failed bank following the latter's debt restructuring, most of which, however, were created again in May against subordinated bonds of this bank, to which Sovcombank became exposed following the restructuring) and Jugra (RUB6 billion, 27%, presumably due to reserve releases). Among the specialised retail banks, Tinkoff, Home Credit and Russian Standard reported sound profits of 3%-5% of end-March equity, while OTP and Rencredit were around break-even. The sampled banks' average capital ratios decreased 10bps-20bps due to moderate credit growth and an increase of FX risk-weighted assets as a result of rouble depreciation. . All 10 systemically important banks complied with capital requirements including buffers (core Tier 1 ratio of 6.1%, Tier 1 ratio of 7.6% and total ratio of 9.6%), however Promsvyazbank had only a modest cushion with a Tier 1 ratio of 7.8%. Non-systemically important banks' requirements (including buffers) are slightly lower 5.75%, 7.25% and 9.25%, respectively. Seven of the sampled banks (excluding failed and rescued banks and those not reporting capital ratios) had capital ratios above the minimum capital requirements, but did not meet the regulatory buffers. These are Post Bank, Roscap, UBRIR, Absolut, Moscow Industrial Bank, Orient Express and Uraltransbank. Inability to meet buffer requirements by the end of the quarter could lead to limitations on dividend payments, but would not represent grounds for a license withdrawal. Uraltransbank has also been in breach not only of the buffer but also the minimum Tier 1 capital requirement itself (reported ratio 5.3% at end-April vs. minimum 6%) for eight days in April, which, according to Russian legislation, may result in regulatory intervention. We estimated that at end-4M17 the capital buffers (excluding potential future profits) of 27 of the sampled banks (excluding failed and rescued banks, and those not reporting capital ratios) were sufficient to absorb potential losses equal to less than 5% of loans (based on minimal capital requirements) and four could absorb less than 1%. The latter are SKS-bank (subsidiary of Credit Bank of Moscow), UBRIR, Moscow Industrial and Uraltransbank. Contact: Anton Lopatin Director +7 495 956 70 96 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Ruslan Bulatov Associate Director +7 495 956 99 82 Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 