June 25
Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of the
'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data
from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The latest issue includes balance sheet
figures as of 1 June 2014, as well as changes in May 2014. In addition, charts
indicate changes in the last month for Russia's main state-related,
privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks.
Fitch notes the following key developments in May 2014:
- Corporate lending growth moderated to 0.4% after a strong 1.8% average for
4M14. Of the bigger banks Credit Bank of Moscow, Raiffeisen and Unicredit grew
stronger by over 2.5%, while some of the bigger contractions were reported by
MDM (-5.5%) and Rosbank (-3.3%)
- Retail lending growth was 1.2% in May (5.9% in 5M14), although still
significantly below the 3% monthly average for last year. Of the May growth some
86% was accounted for by state banks. Among specialised retail banks Tinkoff and
OTP grew in line with market, while Rencredit, Home Credit and Russian Standard
were roughly flat. Sovcombank's rapid 38% growth was mainly due to the transfer
of retail loans from the recently purchased GE Money Bank
- Overdue loans increased by RUB119bn for the sector, of which VTB contributed
RUB60bn (an amount equal to 10% of regulatory capital), related to
RUB-denominated exposures to non-residents
- Customer funding (excluding funds of state-related entities, which we consider
as part of government funding) increased by RUB107bn in May, which was a
combination of a RUB195bn inflow of corporate accounts and a RUB88bn outflow of
retail deposits. Most inflows of corporate funding were in private banks
(Alfa-Bank - an increase of RUB33bn or 7%; Rosbank - RUB21bn, 10%; UniCredit -
RUB25bn, 7%, Promsvyaz - RUB28bn, 8%). Of state-related banks Gazprombank
increased corporate accounts by RUB46bn or 2%, while others jointly reported a
RUB75bn outflow. Retail deposits leaked across the whole sector with the
biggest outflows reported by Sberbank (RUB69bn of outflows), in part reflecting
its market share
- The net increase of customer funding was sufficient to fund only 40% of May's
moderate RUB279bn lending growth, with the remainder being covered by funds
attracted from state authorities, namely from MinFin (up RUB125bn at RUB643bn)
and regional and federal budgets (up RUB76bn at RUB640bn), while Central Bank of
Russia (CBR) funding was almost unchanged at RUB5trn. As a result, total
government funding reached RUB6.5trn or 12.7% of total system liabilities at
end-5M14. The CBR expects its funding of the sector to grow to RUB7trn by
end-2014, although this could partly be used to refinance some seasonal outflows
of MinFin deposits
- Banks earned net income of RUB93bn in May (17% annualised ROAE), although
profits were mainly concentrated in Sberbank (RUB26bn), VTB Group (RUB20bn, of
which RUB11bn earned by Bank of Moscow could relate to some one-off recoveries),
Gazprombank (RUB8bn) and Alfa (RUB7bn), while 20 banks from the sample reported
losses. Most specialised retail banks demonstrated poor performance and were
loss-making or just moderately profitable. Home Credit's RUB1.3bn net income in
May was solely due to deferred tax recognition, without which it would have been
slightly below breakeven
- Capitalisaiton remains moderate. As of 1 June, 14 banks from the sample had a
total capital ratio (N1, 10% minimum) below 11%, including five below 10.5%.
These were Promsvyaz (10.4%, moderately improved from 10.1% last month),
Rencredit (10.2%, dropped again due to losses), Probusinessbank (10.4%, stable),
Tatfondbank (10.3%) and Moscow Industrial Bank (10.3%)
