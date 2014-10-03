(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 8M14 here MOSCOW, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of the 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The latest issue includes balance sheet figures as of 1 September 2014, as well as changes in August 2014. In addition, charts indicate changes in the last month for Russia's main state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks. Fitch notes the following key developments in August 2014: - Corporate loans increased by RUB400bn or 1.5% (RUB122bn or 0.4% if adjusted for 4% RUB devaluation against USD). However, reported corporate loan growth is somewhat understated due to VTB showing a RUB124bn net decrease of corporate loans, which is likely to be a result of a transfer of a 96% stake in Bank of Moscow to the balance sheet of the parent bank (a RUB278bn increase of investments in subsidiary banks in August) from its subsidiaries. Loans previously extended to some of the subsidiaries to fund the initial share purchase were probably unwound. - Retail lending grew by a moderate RUB142bn or 1.3% in August (10.3% in 8M14). Over 75% of the increase was accounted for by state banks. Among specialised retail banks Russian Standard, Sovcombank, OTP and Tinkoff grew in line with the market, while others saw moderate deleveraging - Customer funding (excluding accounts of government entities) increased by RUB245bn (comprising RUB89bn from corporates and RUB156bn retail). However, net of the foreign currency revaluation effect there was net outflow of RUB196bn, as RUB213bn outflow (adjusted) of corporate funding exceeded RUB17bn inflow of retail deposits - Government funding dropped by RUB43bn in August, as a result of a RUB139bn outflow of Central Bank funding and a RUB96bn inflow of other state-related funds (i.e. Ministry of Finance, regional and federal budgets) - As both customer and state funding dropped in real terms in August, the banks financed lending out of previously accumulated liquidity. As a result, the system's highly liquid assets (cash and equivalents, unpledged government bonds and short-term interbank placements) decreased by RUB742bn - Profitability was moderate with the sector reporting RUB76bn net income (annualised ROE of 13%). The bulk of this was earned by Sberbank (RUB31bn) and VTB group (RUB24bn), while 35 banks of the sample were loss-making. Retail banks' profitability was poor - only Orient Express and Renaissance Credit had significant profit of RUB0.9bn and RUB0.3bn respectively; Russian Standard and Tinkoff were marginally above break-even, while Home Credit, Sovcombank, OTP and Svyaznoy reported losses - Capitalisation remains moderate. As of 1 September, 12 banks from the sample had a total capital ratio (N1, 10% required minimum) below 11%, including four below 10.5%. These were Rencredit (10.3%, a monthly increase of 0.1%), Moscow Industrial Bank (10.1%), Fondservis (10.2%) and Bank Trust (10.3%). Contact: Anton Lopatin Director +7 495 956 70 96 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Timur Lebedev Analyst +7 495 956 99 83 Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.