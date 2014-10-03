(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the
latest edition of the
'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets
with key data
from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The latest issue
includes balance sheet
figures as of 1 September 2014, as well as changes in August
2014. In addition,
charts indicate changes in the last month for Russia's main
state-related,
privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks.
Fitch notes the following key developments in August 2014:
- Corporate loans increased by RUB400bn or 1.5% (RUB122bn or
0.4% if adjusted
for 4% RUB devaluation against USD). However, reported corporate
loan growth is
somewhat understated due to VTB showing a RUB124bn net decrease
of corporate
loans, which is likely to be a result of a transfer of a 96%
stake in Bank of
Moscow to the balance sheet of the parent bank (a RUB278bn
increase of
investments in subsidiary banks in August) from its
subsidiaries. Loans
previously extended to some of the subsidiaries to fund the
initial share
purchase were probably unwound.
- Retail lending grew by a moderate RUB142bn or 1.3% in August
(10.3% in 8M14).
Over 75% of the increase was accounted for by state banks. Among
specialised
retail banks Russian Standard, Sovcombank, OTP and Tinkoff grew
in line with the
market, while others saw moderate deleveraging
- Customer funding (excluding accounts of government entities)
increased by
RUB245bn (comprising RUB89bn from corporates and RUB156bn
retail). However, net
of the foreign currency revaluation effect there was net outflow
of RUB196bn, as
RUB213bn outflow (adjusted) of corporate funding exceeded
RUB17bn inflow of
retail deposits
- Government funding dropped by RUB43bn in August, as a result
of a RUB139bn
outflow of Central Bank funding and a RUB96bn inflow of other
state-related
funds (i.e. Ministry of Finance, regional and federal budgets)
- As both customer and state funding dropped in real terms in
August, the banks
financed lending out of previously accumulated liquidity. As a
result, the
system's highly liquid assets (cash and equivalents, unpledged
government bonds
and short-term interbank placements) decreased by RUB742bn
- Profitability was moderate with the sector reporting RUB76bn
net income
(annualised ROE of 13%). The bulk of this was earned by Sberbank
(RUB31bn) and
VTB group (RUB24bn), while 35 banks of the sample were
loss-making. Retail
banks' profitability was poor - only Orient Express and
Renaissance Credit had
significant profit of RUB0.9bn and RUB0.3bn respectively;
Russian Standard and
Tinkoff were marginally above break-even, while Home Credit,
Sovcombank, OTP and
Svyaznoy reported losses
- Capitalisation remains moderate. As of 1 September, 12 banks
from the sample
had a total capital ratio (N1, 10% required minimum) below 11%,
including four
below 10.5%. These were Rencredit (10.3%, a monthly increase of
0.1%), Moscow
Industrial Bank (10.1%), Fondservis (10.2%) and Bank Trust
(10.3%).
