BRIEF-Beyaz Filo FY 2016 net profit down at 26.4 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 26.4 million lira ($7.06 million)versus 42.5 million lira year ago
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published a compendium of its corporate ratings in Africa, available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.
Many African countries are seeing rapid growth, and many Africa-focused companies are actively considering accessing the international capital markets. The report discusses trends in some of the key growth sectors in the African economies, and for the currently limited number of entities with international credit ratings, provides mappings of their standalone credit profiles against our sector credit factors.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Africa Compendium - Summary Sector Credit Factors: Telecoms, Natural Resources, Utilities and Transport
* FY 2016 net profit of 26.4 million lira ($7.06 million)versus 42.5 million lira year ago
BUDAPEST, March 13 Hungary should not undershoot its budget deficit target this year, the central bank said on Monday, after a lower-than-expected deficit of about 1.3 percent of economic output in 2016 shaved 0.6 percentage point off economic growth.
WASHINGTON, March 13 As many U.S. government agencies are girding for possible steep cuts in their annual budgets, the top U.S. derivatives regulator on Monday signaled he was optimistic about the possibility of keeping his agency's budget flat.