March 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the role of the airport in the aviation network and the leverage are the key factors that differentiate its ratings of airports in Europe, Africa and Australia.

The report compares Fitch's assessment of the key rating factors for Aeroporti di Roma, S.p.A. (ADR; BBB+/Stable/F2), Aeroports de Paris, S.A. (ADP; A+/Stable/F1+), Airports Company South Africa Limited (ACSA; BBB/Stable), Brussels Airport Company S/A./N.V. (Brussels; BBB/Stable/F3), Copenhagen Airports A/S (Copenhagen; BBB+/Stable/F2), DME Airport Limited (DME or Domodedovo BB+/Stable), Gatwick Funding Limited (Gatwick; BBB+/Stable), Heathrow Funding Limited (Heathrow (Class A: A-/Stable; Class B: BBB/Stable) and Sydney Airport Finance Company Pty Limited (Sydney; BBB/Stable). The five key rating factors are: volume risk, price risk, infrastructure renewal risk, debt structure and debt service.

The airport's role in the aviation system is pivotal in how and to what degree it faces volatile demand, with first-tier airports, i.e. those serving the most vibrant economic areas, offering the best yield for airlines and the most convenient flights for passengers, performing better during the crisis. Major hub airports and a few strong Origin and Destination (O&D) airports demonstrated good traffic and revenue resistance during the crises.

Projected leverage (net debt/EBITDA) tends to be the primary metric for a peer group involving mostly non-amortising debt, based on freehold assets or longer dated concessions (more than 20 years left). ADR, ADP, ACSA and DME have low leverage (below 4x). For this group except ADP, the ratings are constrained by other factors, such as economic environment, governance or debt structure. The other airports have leverage around 7x and this is the constraining factor.

The peer group features many nuances in debt structure. Some airports implemented debt platforms with protective covenants, liquidity and security features (Heathrow, Gatwick, Copenhagen). Others offer looser packages (ADP, ACSA, DME). ADR, Brussels and Sydney are in an intermediate position.

Refinancing risk of long-term or short-term debt facilities, which is also part of the debt structure assessment, is a feature common to all the issuers in the peer group. The experienced frequent issuers (ADP, ACSA, Copenhagen, Heathrow, Sydney) mitigate the risk with a diversified range of maturities and proven access to capital markets. Some other issuers (ADR, Brussels, Copenhagen, Gatwick) benefit from sponsors with strong experience on this matter. DME has less of a track record in this regard.

All airports in the peer group (with the notable exception of Sydney) are subject to a price cap. Airports with market power (over their clients) are indeed prohibited by policy makers to charge what this market power could otherwise allow. Although the price cap setting mechanisms vary materially in the form of regulation and level of charges, the impact on ratings is limited. Those benefiting from higher price flexibility are, in practice, limited by fragile situations of resident airlines or by competition from other airports. ADR, Brussels and Copenhagen have key airlines in the process of restructuring. Although Fitch judges these airports have limited exposure to a potential reduction of operations of these airlines, this is certainly a differentiating factor in terms of the design of our rating case and sensitivities.

The report, entitled Airport Peers' Positioning is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Airport Peers' Positioning: Role in Aviation Networks and Leverage Key Differentiating Factors