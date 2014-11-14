(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/NY/LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has in a new report published the key peer comparator elements for alcoholic beverages companies. The sector risk profile defines and groups companies operating in the sector into a 'natural rating territory' based on Fitch's view of the inherent risk profile of the industry. Each company's overall risk profile generally does not stray too far from this rating range. After assessing the operating environment, then management and corporate governance, the Navigator examines four sector-specific factors for given rating levels. Sector-specific key factors include industry operational profile, market position, diversification, and quality of brand portfolio. Finally, three financial profile factors help capture financial attributes commensurate with particular rating categories. The report, titled 'Alcoholic Beverages Companies Ratings Navigator' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking the link above. This report should be read in conjunction with the 'Introducing Rating Navigators for Corporates' report dated 5 November 2014 and the 'Alcoholic Beverages Companies Navigator Reference File' dated 14 November 2014. For more information, please visit corporatesshowcase.fitchratings.com/navigator.htm. Contact: Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39-02-879087214 Fitch Italia Spa. 8, via Privata Maria Teresa Milan, 20123 Bill Densmore Senior Director +1 312 368 3125 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Alcoholic Beverages: Ratings Navigator Companihere Alcoholic Beverages: Ratings Navigator Reference File here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.