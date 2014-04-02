BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published a multimedia document that comprises the analyst presentations and links to related research from its annual Alpine cross-sector tour, which was held on 18-20 March 2014.
Key topics include:
Sovereigns Overview: Global Growth and Adjustment - Global Growth Forecasts
Global and European Banks - Global Trading and Universal Banks Update
European Banks - Fitch's New Support Landscape for European Banks
Central & East European banks - CEE: Fragile Recovery
European, German, Austrian & Swiss Insurers: Review, Prospects & Challenges
Covered Bonds and Structured Finance: Trends and Challenges
European High Yield - Leveraged Credit in Transition
The document is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Alpine Tour 2014
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)