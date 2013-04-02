(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Credit Outlook 2013 - The Alpine Tour here LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a multimedia document that comprises the analyst presentations and links to related research from its annual Alpine cross-sector tour, which was held on 18-22 March. Key topics include: Eurozone Sovereigns - Austerity: Over the worst? Debt sustainability in a low-growth future; Core and periphery - closing the gap Sovereigns Emerging Europe - Eurozone risks recede; Deleveraging slows; Sovereign funding outlook improves European Banks - Key rating drivers and trends, Ring-fencing, recovery and resolution; Banking Union Austrian Banks - Fundamental credit trends: Fragile stabilisation CEE banks - Overview of key credit metrics and Fitch survey on parent bank funding. Swiss Private Banks - Cantonal banks, Swiss real estate fundamental credit trends. Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Polar Opposites for Performance, Issuance and Regulation European High Yield - Review prospects and challenges International Public Finance: Swiss Cantons & European LRGs, EMEA Key Rating Trends and Outlook The document is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Monica Insoll Managing Director +44 20 3530 1060 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Jens Schmidt-Burgel Managing Director +49 69 768076-110 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.