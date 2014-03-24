(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has released a special
report that
details the agency's approach for rating Brazilian bank hybrid
securities. This
report explains how Fitch will rate these securities and how
these securities
are accounted for under Fitch's bank capital adequacy
assessment.
'Recent changes adopted in capital requirements for Brazilian
banks are robust
and, in Fitch Ratings' view, closely aligned to the Basel III
standards' said
Alejandro Garcia, Senior Director at Fitch's Financial
Institutions Group in
Latin America. 'Regulations have enhanced the definitions of the
different
capital layers, as well as the features that should be contained
in hybrid
securities to be accounted for as regulatory capital'.
Major regulatory changes were introduced in 2013 and will be
subject to a
phase-in period over the next few years. Fitch believes that
banks will be able
to absorb these changes, although with some challenges starting
on 2015.
For the most loss-absorbing hybrid securities that will be
accounted for as
additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) under local regulations, Fitch's
baseline
scenario is to rate these -4 notches from the anchor rating, but
potentially up
to -5 if there is full discretion to omit coupons. The notching
for Tier 2 (T2)
securities will be more diverse according to the various
features that these
securities could contain, but will likely range between -1 to -4
from the anchor
rating. Fitch considers that the new T2 securities are
relatively riskier than
legacy T2.
The notching applied to hybrids issued by speculative grade
banks could be
narrower relative to investment grade banks. Fitch's notching
approach for
hybrid securities is additive for both the issue's loss severity
and its risk of
non-performance.
A bank's viability rating (VR), which assesses its intrinsic
credit quality,
will be the typical anchor from which hybrid securities will be
notched.
However, in certain circumstances the anchor could be different.
For hybrid
securities issued by strategic subsidiaries of highly-rated
foreign banks and T2
securities issued by state-owned systemically important banks,
Fitch will likely
use the bank's supported Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as the
anchor. The notching
for these securities could also be lesser, since external
support could reduce
or even eliminate the issue's risk of non-performance.
For AT1 hybrids, the equity content under Fitch's approach will
likely be 50%,
but could go up to 100% if the trigger for conversion/write down
trigger is
materially higher than the 5.125% regulatory minimum. T2
securities will likely
receive no equity credit, unless these are perpetual with full
discretion to
cancel coupons, or contain a high trigger loss-absorbing
write-down or
conversion feature. Fitch could assign more equity credit to
hybrids subscribed
by affiliated investors, either a parent company or the
sovereign, relative to
the equity credit of an equivalent issue subscribed by
unaffiliated investors.
Contact:
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
Monterrey, Mexico
+52-818-399-9146
Rita Goncalves
Senior Director
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
+55-21-4503-2621
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
New York, NY
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitchâ€™s Approach for
Basel III Hybrids
in Brazil (Recent Regulatory Changes Lead to Wider Notching, but
also to Some
Equity Content)
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.