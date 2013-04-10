Russian c.bank says sees room for rate cut in H1
MOSCOW, March 3 The Russian central bank said on Friday it sees room for a rate cut in the first half of 2017 as inflation slows down quicker than expected.
April 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published the Q113 edition of the Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview. The report offers a snapshot sovereign credit profile for each of the 16 countries rated by Fitch in Asia-Pacific.
This quarter's edition follows the upgrades of Thailand to 'BBB+' on 8 March and Philippines to investment grade 'BBB-' on 27 March. It also follows the downgrade of China's Local currency Issuer Default Rating to 'A+' on 9 April.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
ATHENS, March 3 Greece and its international lenders have the political will to reach a compromise and conclude a crucial review of the country's bailout progress soon, French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Friday during a visit to Athens.