April 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the Q113 edition of the Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview. The report offers a snapshot sovereign credit profile for each of the 16 countries rated by Fitch in Asia-Pacific.

This quarter's edition follows the upgrades of Thailand to 'BBB+' on 8 March and Philippines to investment grade 'BBB-' on 27 March. It also follows the downgrade of China's Local currency Issuer Default Rating to 'A+' on 9 April.

