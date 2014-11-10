(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Automotive Manufacturers: Ratings Navigator Companihere BARCELONA/CHICAGO/LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published in a new report the key peer comparator elements for automotive manufacturers, or original equipment manufacturers. The sector risk profile defines and groups companies operating in the sector into a "natural rating territory" based on Fitch's view of the inherent risk profile of the industry. Each company's overall risk profile generally does not stray too far from this rating range. After assessing the operating environment, then management and corporate governance, the Navigator examines four sector-specific factors for given rating levels. Sector-specific key factors include manufacturers' competitive position, diversification, brand positioning and cost structure. Finally, three financial profile factors help capture financial attributes commensurate with particular rating categories. The report, entitled 'Automotive Manufacturers Ratings Navigator' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. This report should be read in conjunction with the "Introducing Rating Navigators for Corporates" report dated 5 November 2014 and the "Automotive Manufacturers Navigator Reference File" dated 10 November 2014. For more information, please visit corporatesshowcase.fitchratings.com/navigator.htm. Contact: Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director Corporates +34 93 323 8411 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. 85 Paseo de Gracia 08008 Barcelona Stephen Brown Senior Director +1 312 368-3139 Isabelle Katsumata Director + 65 6796 7226 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.