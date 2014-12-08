(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published China-based
residential property developer Times Property Holdings Limited's
Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with Stable Outlook and a
senior unsecured
rating of 'B+' with RR4.
The ratings of Times reflect its pure residential property
development model
targeting first-time home-buyers and upgraders in Guangdong
province. The
ratings are also supported by its low cost of land bank, its
contracted sales
scale, its urban redevelopment project pipeline in Guangzhou and
its improving
capital structure. The ratings are constrained by its high
leverage and its
geographical concentration in the Guangdong province.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Good Land Bank Quality: Times had a total land bank size of 9.0m
sqm with
average unit cost of CNY1,271/sqm as at end-June 2014. Times has
a good quality
land bank as reflected by its good project location and low unit
cost. In 1H14,
as much as 70% of the company's contracted sales came from
Guangzhou and Foshan
in Guangdong province. Fitch estimated that about half of Times'
sellable
resources are located in these two cities, where the end-user
demand is the
strongest and most stable in Guangdong. Given the low land bank
cost and the
future acquisition of urban redevelopment projects, we believe
Times can
maintain a gross profit margin of 30%.
Sustainable Land Bank Drives Growth: Times is in negotiations
for 20 urban
redevelopment projects in Guangzhou that could be converted to
its land bank in
the future. This could enhance its product mix and
profitability, so as to
support its future sales growth. As of June 2014, Times has
converted one urban
redevelopment site, while the conversion of two other sites is
in progress.
Fitch believes that Times' land bank can support its sales
performance, as
reflected by its January-September 2014 contracted sales of
CNY9.8bn, with the
total for the year likely to approach CNY15bn, compared with
CNY11bn in 2013.
Improving Capital Structure: Times has been optimising its
capital structure in
2014 through diversifying funding channels and reducing
effective borrowing
costs. The company repaid some of its trust loans that have
higher interest
costs and issued longer-tenor offshore bonds at lower rates. It
is one of the
most active offshore bond issuers in the 'B' rating category,
issuing four
tranches of US dollar and Chinese yuan bonds in the last nine
months amounting
to USD550m.
Geographical Concentration in Guangdong: Times is a regional
property developer
focused on Guangdong with exposure in Guangzhou, Foshan, Zhuhai,
Zhongshan and
Qingyuan. It also has some operations in Changsha in Hunan
province. The
company's geographical concentration and scale constrain the
ratings. We believe
that Times will concentrate on expanding its size within
Guangdong province and
is unlikely to expand into other provinces before solidifying
its position in
its home province.
High Leverage During Expansion: Times' leverage is likely to
remain at an
above-average level as the company is expanding. However, given
the company's
disciplined land acquisition strategy and its modest growth
target, we believe
that leverage will not reach excessively high levels. We expect
Times' leverage,
as measured by net debt divided by adjusted inventory, to remain
at 40%-50% in
2014-2015.
Sufficient Liquidity to Repaying Debt: At end-June 2014, Times
had cash and cash
equivalents of CNY2.2bn and restricted bank deposits of
CNY3.1bn. The company
also has a good track record in accessing the capital market.
Hence, we believe
that Times has sufficient liquidity to cover its short-term debt
of CNY1.6bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually and
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 50% (June 2014:
46.6%)
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained below 1x (2013: 1.2x)
- Annual contracted sales falling below CNY12bn
- EBITDA margin sustained below 15% (2013: 17.5%)
Fitch does not expect further positive rating action until Times
significantly
increases its scale and diversifies geographically.
