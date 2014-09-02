(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the
Chilean Banco
BICE's (BICE) Viability Rating (VR) and foreign- and
local-currency long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'bbb+' and 'BBB+',
respectively. Additionally,
Fitch has affirmed BICE's National Ratings. A complete list of
rating actions is
provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRs, National Ratings and Senior Debt
Banco BICE's IDR's are derived from its VR and reflects solid
financial
performance, good asset quality ratios and overall sound risk
profile, driven by
a conservative long-term business strategy that have yielded
resilient results
in times of economic stress. Despite mainly focusing on
commercial banking,
asset management and its treasury business niche, its expansion
into retail
wealth management for high net worth individuals has been able
to provide
diversification to its revenue stream and also allow the bank to
reduce the
volatility of medium- to small-sized banks.
Sustained by stable earnings and a prudent cash dividend policy,
Banco BICE's
capital position is considered adequate given its earning
generation capacity
and history of limited loan losses, but its capitalization
remains below the
average of similarly rated banks and shows room for improvement.
Also, liquidity
is well managed and sufficient given the stability of its
funding base, which
has been concentrated in time deposits from institutional
investors as the whole
local medium-size peers.
BICE's local franchise and income diversification lags the trend
of larger
banks, while the significant portion of its treasury business
may produce some
volatility in its results, especially in times of market
turmoil. Although its
capital ratios have some improved Fitch core capital (FCC) at 9%
as of Dec.
2013, is still below other similarly rated banks (median FCC at
10.7% for LATAM
peers). Such contraction in FCC is explained by recent growth
that has not been
completely compensated for by earning retention. Worth
mentioning is that given
BICE's conservative approach toward banking and local
regulations, its plain
equity-to-assets ratio is in line with other banks with similar
VRs, which is
viewed positively by Fitch considers BICE's overall loss
absorption capacity is
adequate given its very low credit risk, sound and stable
profitability and
conservative banking management.
The steady growth of the commercial bank unit helps to balance
the historical
importance of the asset management and treasury business,
although the latter is
still significant and sometimes volatile. This trend in its
revenue source
should be maintained going forward, especially considering the
bank's
conservative business plan for the short- and medium-term.
Appropriate asset and
liability management in terms of currency, tenors and yield are
crucial to
enhance profits in times of less arbitrage opportunities, a
framework very well
controlled by the bank.
Adequate credit risk tools and the focus on a relatively
lower-risk niche
(corporate and high net worth segment) have allowed the bank to
maintain strong
and stable asset quality ratios, with adequate diversification
figures in terms
of obligors. BICE's historically low NPL ratio (the lowest in
Chile and sound
compared to international peers), together with limited loan
impairment charges,
results in strong asset quality ratios. Prudent loan loss
reserve policies
provide above-average reserve coverage and include a significant
portion of
counter-cyclical provisions.
Credit, market and operational risks, in Fitch's view, are well
recognized on
the balance sheet and reflect the conservative business
approach. The historical
track record of credit risk ratios and asset quality of the
institution are
better than average in the banking system, and are expected to
remain strong.
Loan loss provisions accounted for 20.6% of earnings before
taxes and provisions
as of June 30, 2014 and 0.6% of average gross loans. Reserves
for gross loans,
including additional past-due loans, is robust and one of the
highest ratios of
reserves for impairment loans (660% as of June 30, 2014) in the
Chilean
financial system and in Fitch's view this trend will remain
sound.
Liquidity is ample and closely monitored. Liquid assets (16.3%
of total assets
as of June 30, 2014) represented in the last four years on
average a stable
32.1% of total deposits and short-term funding where market
volatility required
more conservative liquidity positions worldwide. Fitch expects
this trend will
be maintained under forthcoming more strict local and
international banking
standards under Basel 3.
Capital levels are adequate for the rating level and stable
after several years
of adequate earnings, good provisioning and controlled growth. A
recent
subordinated bond issuance improved BICE's mismatch on the
balance sheet but
increased the use of hybrids in its capital structure (to 42% of
total equity) -
above the Chilean banking system average (32%). Healthy internal
capital
generation and moderate loan and assets growth in last 12 months
have resulted
in a slight improvement of its FCC-to-Risk Weighted Assets ratio
to 8.8% as of
June 30, 2014 (8.2% as of June 30, 2013). In Fitch's view,
although the bank
enjoys good earnings generation capacity and control the risks
on its balance
sheet, an improvement in the FCC ratio closer to the level of
similarly rated
commercial banks (VR 'bbb+' rated banks with a median FCC ratio
of 12.0% as of
Dec. 31, 2013) would help to fund its expansion in the medium
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subordinated Debt
Fitch rates the national subordinated debt of Chilean banks two
notches below
its national long-term issuer rating. The two-notch difference
considers the
loss severity due to its subordinated nature (after default).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
Fitch considers BICE a bank for which there is a moderate
probability of
sovereign support because the limited relative size of the
Chilean banking
system makes uncertain the propensity of the potential provider
of support to do
so.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR, National Ratings and Local Debt
The Rating Outlook for the long-term IDRs and national rating is
Stable and
there are based on BICE's VR. A potential rating upgrade is
unlikely as the
current category is at the top of the natural VR range for
universal commercial
banks and is limited by its relatively modest local franchise.
Fitch does not
foresee any changes in the short term provided the bank's
earnings remain stable
and balanced by business segment and it maintains its high
credit quality. A
rating downgrade could take place if Banco BICE's capitalization
ratios continue
to fall and asset quality deteriorates significantly.
Specifically, downward pressure could result from a
deterioration of its capital
adequacy ratios, with an FCC ratio falling and remaining below
8.0%, either due
to lower internal capital generation or from lower than expected
profitability.
BICE's VR could also be under pressure if operating return on
assets falls and
remains below 1% in the medium term, or if any unexpected risk
deteriorates its
profitability, capital base or sound asset quality in the medium
term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt
The subordinated debt would typically remain two notches below
the bank's
national long-term rating considering the loss severity due to
its subordinated
nature (after default).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
Changes in the bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
are unlikely. BICE
is not considered by Fitch as a domestically important financial
institution
(D-SIFI) of the Chilean financial system. Fitch considers BICE a
bank for which
there is a moderate probability of sovereign support because the
limited
relative size of the Chilean banking system makes it uncertain
as to the
propensity of the potential provider of support to do so.
Fitch has published BICE's ratings as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs at 'BBB+';
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating at '3;
--Support rating floor at 'BB+'.
Fitch has affirmed BICE's national ratings as follows:
--Long-term national rating at 'AA(cl)';
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AA(cl)';
--National long-term rating subordinated bonds at 'A+(cl)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Latin America Financial Institutions
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Abraham Martinez
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.