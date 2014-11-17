(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BAM's National Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a high
probability of
support from the Thai sovereign. This is due to the 100%
shareholding by the
Financial Institutions Development Fund (a unit of the Bank of
Thailand), and
the track record of regulatory support (for example, in the
classification of
BAM's notes as banks' liquid assets).
The Negative Outlook is driven by uncertainty about plans for an
IPO by BAM,
which would dilute the state's shareholding in BAM. In Fitch's
view, the plan
indicates the state may have reduced propensity to extend
extraordinary support
to BAM.
BAM's core business is in resolving distressed assets in the
financial system.
It has had a sound operating performance, with consistent
profitability and
dividend contributions to its shareholder. The company's
business model requires
significant lead time for asset resolutions, and as a result it
needs to be
supported by access to long-term funding. BAM is also vulnerable
to a potential
sustained downturn in property sector because the bulk of its
collateral and
foreclosed assets are in this sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A clear indication from the state of the importance of BAM in
its plans for the
financial sector, or a long-term commitment to maintain the
existing stake in
BAM would lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable and
possibly a
re-assessment of the National Long-Term Rating.
Meanwhile, a significant reduction in the willingness of the
state to support
BAM, such as through a large reduction in its shareholding or
the lack of
commitment to maintain a majority shareholding, could lead to
negative rating
actions.
This is because a lower propensity of state support could lead
to reduced
regulatory advantages given to BAM, a higher cost of funding,
and a greater need
to maintain strong stand-alone financial buffers such as in the
form of leverage
or liquidity. In particular, a reduction in the government's
stake to below 50%
could lead to a multiple notch downgrade of the National Rating
to the
'BBB(tha)' range, while the rating may be as low as 'BBB+(tha)'
if the
government reduces its stake but maintains majority ownership,
depending on
BAM's target financial profile and the continuance of state
linkages and
regulatory advantages.
The list of rating actions is as follows:
National Long-Term Rating published at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook
Negative
National Short-Term Rating published at 'F1+(tha)'
