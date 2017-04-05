(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' for SLM Corporation (SLM) and
Sallie Mae Bank. The
Rating Outlook is Positive. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VR, AND SENIOR DEBT
SLM's ratings reflect its market leading position in the U.S.
private education
loan industry, predominately prime loan portfolio and high
co-signor rates, and
the non-dischargeability of private student loans in bankruptcy.
Rating constraints include SLM's monoline business model, the
duration mismatch
between demand deposits and longer-term student loans, and the
sensitivity and
stability of the deposit base to rising interest rates.
The Positive Outlook reflects the expectation for stable credit
performance in
the face of increased portfolio seasoning, as a larger
percentage of loans have
entered repayment, enhanced earnings stability resulting from
the reduction in
gain on sale income, solid capitalization, improved funding
diversification,
with the inaugural unsecured debt issuance, and continued
execution on growth
and risk management objectives following the company's
separation from Navient
Corporation in 2014.
Asset quality remains solid as the portfolio has continued to
season and a
larger percentage of loans have entered repayment. Net
charge-offs as a
percentage of average loans in repayment increased to 0.96% in
2016 compared to
0.82% in 2015 driven primarily by portfolio seasoning. The
strong credit
performance is supported by the 89% co-signer rate on loan
originations and a
prime-focused underwriting strategy as evidenced by the average
FICO score of
748.
Profitability has stabilized over the past year as the asset
growth cap on SLM
previously enforced by the FDIC was eased in 2015. This enabled
SLM to cease
selling a portion of the loans it originated, which had
previously increased
earnings volatility. Going forward, Fitch expects profitability
to be more
stable as gain on sale income will no longer be a significant
component of SLM's
revenue. SLM's net interest margin increased to 5.68% in 2016
from 5.49% in
2015, driven by loan growth which was partially offset by a
higher cost of funds
due to an increase in LIBOR. The stability of NIM will remain
dependent on the
stickiness of SLM's deposit base and its sensitivity to changes
in interest
rates.
Capitalization remains solid with a common equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio of 12.6%
at the end of 2016 compared to 14.4% at the end of 2015. The
decline in the CET1
ratio reflects strong loan growth of 8% in 2016. SLM also
completed its first
Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test (DFAST) exercise in 2016, which
concluded that SLM
has sufficient capital levels to support its student loan
portfolio in the event
of severe stress. Fitch expects SLM's CET1 ratio to trend lower
in the near-term
as loan growth remains elevated, but the firm is expected to
maintain a cushion
above well-capitalized requirements.
Although SLM's funding profile has improved, it remains a
ratings constraint.
Prior to the unsecured debt issuance, SLM had targeted a funding
mix of 80%
deposits and 20% securitization. The majority of SLM's deposits
are brokered,
which are considered less stable than traditional retail
deposits. Fitch also
believes that the duration of brokered deposits does not align
as well with
student loan assets as would securitizations and unsecured debt,
particularly
during periods of rising interest rates.
While Fitch views last week's unsecured debt issuance
positively, as it
increases SLM's funding flexibility, Fitch believes the
transaction was driven
primarily by an opportunity to refinance the preferred
securities at a lower
rate and does not expect unsecured debt issuance to become a
meaningful portion
of SLM's funding mix over the near-term.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SLM has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, SLM is not systemically important, and therefore the
probability of
sovereign support is unlikely. SLM's IDRs and VRs do not
incorporate any
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Fitch's 'B+' and 'B' ratings on the Series A and Series B
preferred shares,
respectively, reflect their linkage the IDRs. The notching
reflects the
subordinated payment priority and weaker recovery prospects for
these
instruments, in accordance with Fitch's 'Global Bank Rating
Criteria'. The
Series B preferred shares are rated one notch below the Series A
preferred
shares, reflecting in part the non-cumulative nature of this
instrument. Fitch
expects the Series A preferred shares to be redeemed over the
near-term with
proceeds from the unsecured debt issuance.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured long-term deposit ratings of Sallie Mae Bank are
rated one-notch
higher than SLM's long-term IDR and senior unsecured debt
because U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Ratings could be upgraded if asset quality performance remains
solid, as the
portfolio seasons, profitability remains relatively stable
through a rising
interest rate cycle, internet-based deposits provide further
evidence of
durability in a rising rate environment, and SLM continues to
expand the
company's risk management infrastructure. Longer-term, ratings
could also
benefit from enhanced funding flexibility, including reduced
reliance on
brokered deposits, a higher unsecured funding component,
successful execution on
planned asset diversification, as measured by sustained
profitability, further
seasoning of the loan portfolio, and the maintenance of strong
capitalization
ratios.
Ratings could be negatively impacted by deterioration in
portfolio credit
quality, a weakening funding profile, rapid asset growth,
declining capital
levels a material change in strategic objectives and priorities,
such as rapid
expansion into other areas of consumer lending, or increased
political
uncertainty pertaining to the student loan industry.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since SLM's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are '5' and
'NF',
respectively, there is limited likelihood that these ratings
will change over
the foreseeable future.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The preferred stock ratings are sensitive to any changes in
SLM's VR.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change in SLM's
long- and short-term IDRs.
Fitch has published the following ratings:
SLM Corporation
--Long-term IDR 'BB';
--Short-term IDR 'B';
--Support Rating '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF';
--Viability Rating (VR) 'bb';
--Series A Preferred Stock 'B+';
--Series B Preferred Stock 'B'.
Sallie Mae Bank
--Long-term IDR 'BB';
--Short-term IDR 'B';
--Support Rating '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF';
--VR 'bb';
--Long-term Deposits 'BB+';
--Short-term Deposits 'B'.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
SLM Corporation
-- Senior Unsecured 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jared Kirsch, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0332
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Taiano, CPA
Director
+1-646-582-4956
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
