(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published long- and
short-term IDRs
of 'BBB-' and 'F3' for Stifel Financial Corp. (Stifel). The
Rating Outlook on
the long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to
Stifel's existing senior unsecured debt and an expected 'BBB-'
rating to
Stifel's proposed senior unsecured note issuance. A full list of
ratings is
provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stifel's ratings and Stable Outlook are supported by the
company's conservative
business profile, well-established wealth management platform,
increased deposit
funding and solid capital levels. Stifel's revenues have become
more diverse as
a result of recent acquisitions as well as some organic growth,
though they
remain sensitive to overall market conditions. Key rating
constraints include
the firm's acquisitive growth strategy, a nascent lending
platform, key man risk
and high compensation ratios.
Stifel has completed numerous successful acquisitions. However,
Fitch believes
the firm remains vulnerable to potential integration, retention
and execution
risk related to future material acquisitions. Key man risk with
the firm's CEO
and the potential for lack of Board independence given the large
number of
insider Directors are also rating constraints.
Similar to peers, Stifel's profitability is subject to some
variability given
its sensitivity to market conditions, particularly domestic
equity and fixed
income markets. Despite this sensitivity, the business has been
consistently
profitable over several cycles while many larger peers
experienced significant
losses in the aftermath of the credit crisis. Stifel's
compensation ratio tends
to average in the mid-60% range, which is higher than most
peers. There have
been frequent one-time non-GAAP expenses in Stifel's reported
earnings due to
significant acquisition-related expenses. Fitch views some of
these
'non-recurring' charges as more ongoing in nature given the
acquisitive
strategy.
The institutional business provides securities brokerage,
trading, research,
underwriting and corporate advisory services. Some of these
businesses (fixed
income in particular) utilize Stifel's balance sheet, though
Fitch views the
risks as relatively modest. There is virtually no proprietary
trading or prime
brokerage activity in the broker-dealers. Additionally, position
taking is
primarily limited to residual exposures from investment banking
underwriting and
market-making activities. Market risk appears manageable, as
inventory is
limited in size, comprised of highly liquid securities with
relatively high
turnover rates.
The acquisition of KBW has increased the net revenue
contribution from the
institutional segment, which represented just under half of the
firm's revenues
at year-end 2013. Fitch recognizes that there is some benefit to
having a more
diversified earnings stream. However, the institutional business
introduces
additional risk and earnings volatility.
In Fitch's view, Stifel's wealth management business has
demonstrated more
stable revenues and margins, which offsets the more volatile
institutional
segment to some extent. Wealth management, which currently
represents over half
of the firm's net revenues, has exhibited steady growth over
several cycles. The
business has grown both organically and through numerous
acquisitions.
Stifel Bank, which operates under the global wealth management
segment, has
experienced considerable growth, with total assets increasing to
$5 billion as
of March 31, 2014 from just $1.8 billion at year-end 2010. Both
the loan and
securities portfolio have increased roughly three-fold over this
period, with
the securities portfolio comprising approximately 62% of Stifel
Bank & Trust's
balance sheet at March 31, 2014. Stifel is moving towards a
50/50 mix between
loans and securities by growing commercial and industrial (C&I)
loans more
aggressively and shrinking the investment portfolio. The rapid
loan growth in a
very competitive environment could lead to credit quality
deterioration as the
book seasons.
Acquisitions have been a significant component of Stifel's
growth strategy over
many years. Stifel has demonstrated the ability to successfully
identify and
integrate these acquisitions, which Fitch considers this one of
its core
competencies. However, an acquisitive strategy generally creates
more
operational risks than organic growth. Stifel has acquired
entire companies
(such as KBW and Acacia Bank), as well as buy-outs of teams from
other firms
(such as Knight Capital's Fixed Income business).
In February 2013, Stifel completed its acquisition of KBW for
$550 million, the
largest transaction in its history. KBW continues to be run as a
separate
subsidiary of Stifel, though some of the risk management
functions and funding
have been centralized. Most acquisitions have been financed
primarily with
equity issuance and/or cash from operations.
Fitch views Stifel's current capitalization as robust and
believes there is some
room for modestly higher leverage at the current rating level.
However, Fitch
would expect Stifel's long-term capitalization to remain more
conservative than
peers because of its growth-oriented and acquisitive strategy.
As of March 31,
2014, Stifel reported Tier 1 risk-based capital of 25.7%. This
is down slightly
from the prior year but remains well above peers. Leverage at
the broker-dealer
subsidiaries is also conservative. Stifel Bank's Tier 1
risk-based capital ratio
of 13.1% is slightly above the average of 12.4% for mid-tier
commercial banks
rated 'BBB-' by Fitch, despite its low-risk balance sheet.
The majority of Stifel's balance sheet is funded with cash,
deposits and secured
funding sources. Excess liquidity is generally maintained at the
main operating
subsidiaries. Deposits at Stifel Bank have grown considerably
over the past
several years, and represent roughly half of consolidated total
assets. The
deposit growth largely stems from wealth management clients, and
is expected to
continue.
While Fitch believes the firm is well managed, there are some
concerns regarding
key man risk with the firm's CEO. Stifel's Board has a large
number of insider
Directors, which creates the potential for a lack of Board
independence. The
number of Directors is also unusually large at 18, which is
mainly the result of
acquisitions Stifel has completed over the years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upward rating momentum is limited in the near- to
intermediate-term given
Stifel's growth profile, competitive position and key man risk.
However,
longer-term upward momentum could potentially be achieved
through:
--More measured growth;
--Demonstrated seasoning of the expanded lending platform; and
--More robust succession planning and Board profile.
The rating could be negatively impacted by any of the following
factors:
-- An increased appetite for acquisitions, either in terms of
risker acquisition
targets or more aggressive funding (i.e. issuance of new debt);
-- Material deterioration in capitalization, either for the
overall firm or at
the subsidiary level, particularly if such reduction is not
accompanied by a
commensurate reduction in Stifel's growth profile;
-- Significant integration issues with any recent or future
acquisitions;
-- Large-scale management departures and/or lack of long-term
succession
planning to address key man risk.
Stifel is a full-service middle market regional brokerage and
investment bank
based in St. Louis, MO. Stifel is the holding company for
Stifel, Nicolaus &
Company, Inc. (its primary broker-dealer subsidiary) and other
subsidiaries.
Stifel is the successor organization to a partnership founded in
1890 and has
been organized in its current form since 1983. Stifel provides
retail brokerage,
securities trading, equity and fixed income capital markets,
investment banking
and advisory, and retail and commercial banking services to its
clients. Much of
Stifel's growth has been fueled by acquisitions that have
increased the
company's size and scope of operations.
Fitch has published the following ratings:
Stifel Financial Corporation
-- Long-term IDR 'BBB-', Rating Outlook Stable;
-- Short-term IDR 'F3';
-- Viability Rating 'bbb-';
-- Support '5';
-- Support Floor 'NF';
Fitch has also assigned the following ratings:
Stifel Financial Corporation
-- Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
-- Proposed senior unsecured debt issuance at 'BBB-(EXP)'.
Primary Analyst
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0769
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Tara Kriss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0369
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Securities Firms Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
