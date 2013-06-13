(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published Brussels Airport Company
S.A./N.V.'s (BAC, or the borrower) senior secured debt expected ratings as
follows:
EUR500m Senior Secured Notes maturing in seven years or longer: 'BBB(EXP)',
Outlook Stable
EUR350m Term Loan Facility A due 2016: 'BBB(EXP)', Outlook Stable
EUR500m Term Loan Facility A due 2018: 'BBB(EXP)', Outlook Stable
EUR250m Capex Facility due 2018: 'BBB(EXP)', Outlook Stable
EUR50m Revolving Credit Facility due 2018: 'BBB(EXP)', Outlook Stable
BAC is a newly incorporated entity formed from the merger of Brussels Airport
Holdings S.A./N.V. (BAH) and The Brussels Airport Company (TBAC). Privatised in
2004, BAC holds the freehold interest in Brussels Airport, the principal airport
in Belgium, serving a population of over 11 million people. The airport is
operated under a supportive regulatory framework based on regulated aeronautical
charges over five year control periods. In addition to a wide and affluent
hinterland, the airport also benefits from Brussels being the headquarters of
the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's Expected ratings are based, inter alia, on the following factors:
Revenue - Volume Risk: BAC broadly meets many of the criteria for a 'Stronger'
under Fitch's Rating Criteria for Airport (high quality catchment, strong origin
& destination base) and has historic resilience in line with peers
(approximately 8% peak-to-trough passenger (pax) volume loss for 2008-9).
However, 2012 passengers volumes were well below expectations (+1% vs. +4.2%
forecast) and recent traffic performance reflects a mixed trend (YoY negative
for six out of the last nine months, although 2013 YTD is flat). The developing
situation with BAC's main carrier, Brussels Airlines (B.Air) is a primary
concern (ongoing financial losses necessitating support from the Belgian State,
key stakeholder (Lufthansa Group) publically demonstrating reservations around
execution of the original strategy to fully own the airline). This is to some
extent mitigated by Lufthansa's ongoing support for B.Air (EUR100m credit
facility, secondment of key Lufthansa staff and common hedging arrangements).
However, uncertainty around such a key business counterparty as B.Air represents
a material event risk which Fitch has sought to address in the agency's rating
and stress cases, although any downside shocks related to B.Air are difficult to
quantify given that they would likely involve complex and possibly protracted
negotiations with a wide number on the stakeholders in a potentially strained
macroeconomic environment. Overall, we therefore assign a Midrange for this
attribute.
Revenue - Price Risk: BAC is subject to favourable economic regulation (dual
till "CPI+/-X" price cap with a progressive transformation to a more
representative return on regulated asset base by 2026). Despite this seemingly
generous building block structure, the price cap regime offers no flexibility to
offset lost volumes in the shorter term. Therefore we assign a Midrange
attribute.
Renewal Risk: The airport has significant headroom in capacity (19m v 30m post
scheduled enhancements, with further opportunities to optimise throughput
efficiency) and has modern facilities. Planned improvements have the potential
to be volume-led, granular and subject to flexible re-scheduling. This,
alongside strong execution of projects to date suggests a Stronger attribute
applies.
Debt Structure: Tranching the rated debt into several different maturities
between three and seven years represents a diversification of refinancing risk
compared to a single bullet structure. In aggregate, the use of bullet
maturities, some imbalances from BAC's hedging policy (no collateralisation and
downgrade protections) and the benefit of a 12 month debt service reserve
account (DSRA) lead Fitch to assign a Midrange attribute.
Debt Service: Fitch used the following cash flow scenarios to assess the
Expected ratings: i) the Fitch Rating Case (FRC), incorporating 0.2% pax
compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for 2013-17 that anticipates a single year
traffic shock of -5% in 2014, with modest recovery thereafter (Fitch has
concluded that the period of traffic stress as a result of a B.Air-related event
should be no longer than one year in duration, with a steady return in traffic
thereafter), commercial revenue growth of 4.1% CAGR for 2012-17, 'X' factor
tariff assumption of -1% from 2016, with other inputs broadly as set out in the
management case; and ii) the B.Air Traffic Shock (B.Air Shock), incorporating a
collapse of B.Air in mid-2015 resulting in -13% and -8% pax volumes for 2015 and
2016 respectively, with some long-term traffic impairment, -3.5% pax CAGR for
2013-17 and commercial revenue growth of 2.7% CAGR for 2012-17.
Under the FRC, minimum 25yr synthetic annuity DSCRs and maximum net debt/EBITDA
ratios are 2.0x and 7.3x respectively. These metrics for the B.Air Shock are
2.0x and 7.1x respectively. In both scenarios Fitch takes comfort from an
anticipated deleveraging profile (five-year net debt/EBITDA is 6.5x and 6.4x for
the FRC and B.Air Shock respectively). Fitch also ran a range of sensitivities
(increased opex, debt costs and changes in CPI), which result in only mild
stresses to the cash flows under the agency's base case. Overall, this set of
results is consistent with the rating under Fitch's Airports Criteria and leads
Fitch to assign a Midrange attribute.
Peer Group Overview: In its expected rating assessment, Fitch also took into
consideration the positioning of key rating attributes, credit metrics and other
features within a peer group of rated airports, resulting in the conclusion that
BAC is well-positioned in the peer group. BAC has slightly higher leverage and
is rated one notch lower than Gatwick Funding (rated 'BBB+'/Stable) reflecting
both a slightly higher leverage and the fact that BAC is subject to potential
B.Air event risk and BAC is at a par with Copenhagen Airports; (operating
company rated 'BBB+'/Stable, the consolidated profile, including holding company
debt, is assessed 'BBB'/Stable, with a projected leverage similar to that of
BAC), partly reflecting the fact that BAC is subject to potential B.Air event
risk. Sydney Airport ('BBB'/Stable) can support higher average leverage for the
same rating, given its more solid operational profile as the main gateway to
Australia.
For clarity, Fitch's key rating factor attribute assessments for BAC are as
follows:
Revenue Risk - Volume: Midrange
Revenue Risk - Price: Midrange
Infrastructure & Renewal: Stronger
Debt Structure: Midrange
Debt Service & Counterparty: Midrange
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers net debt/EBITDA consistently below 6.0x as a possible
quantitative upgrade trigger. Positive rating action could also be taken as an
indirect result of a permanent resolution of B.Air-related event risk.
Conversely, significant financial underperformance or sustained loss of core
origin & destination traffic due to macroeconomic, B.Air-related or competitive
factors could result in negative rating action. Net Debt/EBITDA consistently
above 7.0x would be considered a downgrade case. Any material issues in
refinancing bullet tranches could also result in a downgrade.