Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Auto Insurance Dashboard 2014
here
SANTIAGO, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new
insurance
dashboard examining the auto insurance segment in Chile.
The dashboard discusses the potential effect that the new car
sale slowdown
-projected for the end of 2014 and 2015- could have in the gross
written premium
growth of the auto insurance segment and of the non-life
industry as a whole.
Fitch highlights the importance of the new care sale on the
vehicles' lines
growth in consideration of the higher penetration that insurance
have in this
segment. Likewise, Fitch considers that this situation would
have an effect on
the industry growth due to the importance of the auto segment
growth on the
aggregate.
The Chilean 'Auto Insurance Dashboard' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'
and 'www.fitchratings.cl' or by clicking on the above link.
Contact:
Carolina Alvarez
Director
+56 2 2499 3321
Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda., Alc?ntara 200, Of.
202, Las Condes,
Santiago, Chile
Rodrigo Salas
Senior Director
+56 2 2499 3309
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
