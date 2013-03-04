(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China
Vanke Co Ltd's
(Vanke) Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with
Stable Outlook and
senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB+'.
Fitch has also assigned Vanke's proposed offshore USD
unsubordinated unsecured
notes an expected 'BBB+(EXP)' rating. The notes, to be issued by
Bestgain Real
Estate Limited (Bestgain), are to be jointly and severally
guaranteed by Vanke
Real Estate (Hong Kong) Company Ltd (Vanke HK), a wholly owned
subsidiary of
China Vanke. The final rating on the notes is contingent upon
the receipt of
final documents conforming to information already received.
Key Rating Drivers
Vanke's ratings reflect its focus on providing mass market
housing to first-time
and upgrading buyers, and its significant scale and national
presence, which
provide operational and cash flow flexibility. The ratings are
also supported by
the company's low leverage, strong contracted sales/debt
coverage and funding
diversity which is underpinned by its flexible funding strategy
and strong
relationships with domestic banks.
Vanke's focus on mass market allows it to benefit from strong
demand for housing
stemming from China's continuous urbanisation. This is in line
with numerous
government policies that have been introduced to ensure
sufficient supply of
mass market housing. In 2011, 88% of their contracted sales were
of units
measuring below 144 square metres each. The company also
achieved a cumulative
average growth rate of 38.4% in contracted sales from 2009 to
2011 despite
strict home purchase restrictions imposed in first-tier cities
and certain major
second-tier cities.
Vanke is the largest among Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilders by
revenue and
contracted sales. In December 2012, Vanke recorded revenue of
RMB96.9bn from
contracted sales of RMB141bn on 320 projects spanning 60 cities,
underlining the
company's national presence. Majority of total sales were in
second-tier and
third-tier cities and evenly distributed in four geographical
areas -
Shenzhen/Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu. Vanke's
expansion strategy
will focus on these four key areas to allow for more efficient
use of resources
and better management as well as for consistent products.
Vanke has diversified multiple funding channels, such as bank
and construction
loans from domestic banks, project joint ventures and access to
both onshore and
offshore capital markets. Vanke had RMB34.3bn cash and
equivalents and no
offshore undrawn credit facilities as of end-2011.
Vanke's low leverage and strong debt coverage are demonstrated
by a net
debt/adjusted inventory of 17% and contracted sales/total debt
of around 2.3x,
respectively at end-2011. Fitch expects these metrics to stay
within the 'BBB+'
guidelines of 30% and 1.75x respectively.
The ratings are constrained by the industry's cyclicality and
high regulatory
risks in China. Home purchases are highly sensitive to economic
cycles and the
Chinese government continues to intervene in this market to curb
excessive price
increases.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Vanke will
maintain its
leadership in the Chinese residential homebuilding market, with
a continued
focus on mass market housing. The agency also expects the
company to leverage on
its operational and financial flexibility and to continue to
expand moderately
in the highly competitive and cyclical Chinese property market.
Vanke is unable to provide a guarantee to offshore subsidiaries
without approval
from the Chinese government. In place of a guarantee, Vanke has
granted a
keepwell deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking
to ensure that
the guarantor, Vanke HK, has sufficient assets and liquidity to
meet its
obligations under the guarantee for the proposed USD notes.
Fitch views that the
keepwell and undertaking deeds signal a strong intention from
Vanke to honour
its proposed debt obligations.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Unfavourable changes to China's regulation or economy leading
to a decline in
contracted sales
- Decline in Fitch-adjusted EBITDA margin to below 25%
(end-2011: around 28%)
- Increase in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over a
sustained period
- Contracted sales/total debt remaining below 1.75x over a
sustained period
- Deviation from its current focus on mass market housing
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next
12 to 18 months
due to high cyclicality as well as high regulatory risks in the
Chinese property
sector.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 8
August 2012, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Rating Chinese Homebuilders
here
