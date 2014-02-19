(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Financial Institutions 2014
Outlook Compendium
here
LONDON, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an
international
compendium of financial institutions outlooks for 2013,
comprising its research
reports on over 40 countries' or geographical regions' banking
sectors, as well
as a review and outlook of the global trading and universal
banks and an
examination of Fitch's global bank rating trends.
"In 2014 banks will face a number of challenges, including
ongoing regulatory
change, central bank actions with respect to interest rates and
tapering, and
volatility in some emerging markets," says David Weinfurter,
Global Head of
Financial Institutions at Fitch. "Yet we expect banks around the
world to
broadly continue the recent trends of improving capitalisation,
enhancing
liquidity, managing leverage and addressing profitability."
The majority of Fitch's country or sector rating outlooks remain
stable, and
nearly 80% of financial institutions rated by Fitch have Stable
Outlooks on
their Issuer Default Ratings.
Fitch's "Financial Institutions 2014 Outlooks Compendium" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
