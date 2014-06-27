(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
Dashboard Report that
discusses pricing trends, market dynamics and key drivers of
recent results in
the U.S. property/casualty directors and officers (D&O)
liability insurance
market.
The Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Dashboard reveals
that results in
the D&O insurance market were largely stable in 2013. The
industry's direct loss
ratio for D&O liability insurance rose slightly from the prior
year to 49.8%
from 48.2%. Relatively steady claims trends contributed to this
underwriting
performance.
Favorable loss reserve development trends continue. Statutory
data for Other
Liability - Claims Made (OLCM) business is a reasonable proxy
for the D&O
insurance segment. OLCM loss reserves developed favorably in
each of the last
five years, buoyed by strong results from hard market years
(2004 - 2007).
Recent accident years have developed moderately unfavorably but
fears of larger
losses emerging from the past economic recession and financial
market disruption
has not materialized.
Pricing momentum in D&O insurance is fading. A recent report by
insurance broker
Willis North America, Inc. suggests that Public company D&O
prices appear to be
flattening on primary layers, while declining for excess and
Side A coverage.
Pricing is firmer for private companies and not-for-profit
entities.
The ranks of leading U.S. D&O writers were little changed in
2013. D&O is a
relatively concentrated insurance market segment, with the 10
largest U.S.
writers accounting for nearly 70% of industry direct premiums.
American
International Group, Inc. expanded its leading market share
slightly in 2013. XL
Group plc maintained the second leading market position,
followed by The Chubb
Corporation.
The 'Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Dashboard' is
available on
Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the
link.
