(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Money Market Funds (MMF)
Snapshot: End-July 2014
here
LONDON, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
end-July 2014 money
market fund (MMF) snapshot report and individual fund
factsheets. They provide
consistent and comparable portfolio analytics across all
Fitch-rated US and
European MMFs, which together represent around USD1trn of assets
under
management.
Individual fund factsheets provide investors with fund-specific
portfolio
information, covering each fund's current and historical credit,
liquidity and
market risk attributes. They also provide information on the
fund manager, and
Fitch's rating rationale. They are published monthly.
Fitch's MMF snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio
analytics
allowing data comparison across MMFs.
Underlying portfolio data are based on portfolio holding reports
received from
fund administrators and managers as part of the agency's process
for rating and
monitoring MMFs. Fitch applies a homogeneous methodology across
funds to
classifications, issuers, credit quality, instruments types and
indicator
calculation.
Quarterly reports highlighting key MMF trends, exposures and
allocation
developments complement the monthly factsheets and snapshot.
Fitch's MMF factsheets are available free of charge through the
following link:
here
or
through www.fitchratings.com >> Ratings and Research >>
Financial Institutions
>> Fund & Asset Manager Ratings >> Money Market Surveillance box
on the right
hand side column. The latest MMF snapshot is available at
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Greg Fayvilevich
Director
+1 212 908 9151
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1388
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Money Market Funds Quarterly 1Q14
here
European MMF Quarterly - 2Q14
here
2014 Outlook: Money Market Funds
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.