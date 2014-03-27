(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has just published a
special report on
Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) for the Medical Professional
Liability
Insurance Industry (MPLI).
'The application of ERM processes is expanding as part of
property/casualty
insurers' risk and strategic management practices.' said Jim
Auden, Managing
Director, Corporate Finance at Fitch Ratings. ERM provides a
structure for an
entity to systematically identify, measure, manage, and control
the various risk
exposures faced.
As typically smaller entities, MPLI underwriters have fewer
resources to devote
to ERM programs. Compared to publicly held large multi-line
insurance entities,
MPLI writers also face a more limited number of material risk
exposures.
However, great uncertainty lies in MPLI from underwriting, loss
reserve and
operational risks.
Fitch's Prism capital model provides a measure of capital
adequacy on a
risk-adjusted basis, while also providing risk insights and
parameters in areas
relating to underwriting, reserving, natural catastrophe, credit
and equity
market risks. Model results for a group of 21 MPLI specialists
reveal that the
companies are currently largely well capitalized. Summary Prism
results for the
group are provided in the report along with a discussion on how
key financial
risk exposures influence relative capital adequacy.
Ultimate success of ERM hinges on limiting large losses and
reducing volatility
of earnings to boost risk-adjusted returns on capital. For the
insurance
industry overall, the success of market participants' ERM
practices may be
revealed by narrower swings in the market cycle with regard to
pricing and
profitability.
The report 'MPLI Enterprise Risk Management' dated March 27
2014, is available
at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special
Reports', or by
clicking on the link.
