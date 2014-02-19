(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Feb 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Further to its recent series of European Insurance Roadshow events, Fitch Ratings has published a multimedia companion document to the conferences.

This multimedia companion features five new videos with many of the events' key speakers spanning topics such as Fitch's view of the year ahead for insurers, the challenges of a low interest rate environment and the key rating drivers for the major European insurance markets.

In addition there are links to the conference presentation slides and all relevant research reports.

Fitch's European Insurance Roadshow is an annual series of events that in 2014 took place in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, and Paris during January.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Insurance Roadshow 2014

here