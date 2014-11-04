(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Eurozone Sovereign Snapshot: October 2014 here LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) In its latest Eurozone Sovereign Snapshot report, Fitch Ratings says that there are reasons to believe that the process of recovery for eurozone sovereign ratings may have run its course for now. A meaningful and rising risk to sovereign ratings in the eurozone is that of deflation taking hold. However, our base case is for inflation to be low but positive over the next two years. The snapshot report offers a compendium of research and multimedia commentary, including an interactive map that takes you to Fitch's latest forecasts, rating sensitivities and research for each eurozone country. The full report, entitled "Eurozone Sovereign Snapshot - October 2014", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Douglas Renwick Senior Director +44 20 3530 1045 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.