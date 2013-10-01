UPDATE 5-ECB stands firm on stimulus, but says urgency eases
* 2017, 2018 growth and inflation forecasts upgraded (Releads with further Draghi comments, market reaction)
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published an exposure draft (model spec) for the Prism Factor-Based Capital Model (Prism FBM), the agency's new risk-based model for assessing the capital strength of insurance companies in EMEA and Asia-Pacific. The exposure draft is available via the link below.
Fitch invites market feedback on the exposure draft during a three-month consultation period that ends on 31 December 2013. After the consultation period, Fitch will consider feedback received, finalise Prism FBM and publish a model definition document in a format similar to that of the exposure draft.
To submit feedback for Fitch to consider when finalising Prism FBM, please email comments to prismfbmfeedback@fitchratings.com.
Please indicate if you wish your feedback to be treated as confidential. Fitch will publish on its website written non-confidential responses in full, including the names and addresses of such respondents.
The closing date for feedback is 31 December 2013.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Prism Factor-Based Capital Model: Exposure Draft - Model Definition Document
* 2017, 2018 growth and inflation forecasts upgraded (Releads with further Draghi comments, market reaction)
* Reis, inc. Announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) The announced merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management highlights the growing polarisation of the investment management industry between large, global, diversified groups and smaller, specialist, active managers, Fitch Ratings says. In this environment, mid-sized firms suffer the most from industry pressures and further consolidation is likely as investment managers seek to diversify their