Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Financial Guaranty: Proposed
Ratings Criteria
here
CHICAGO, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an
exposure draft with
respect to proposed criteria for rating financial guaranty
insurers. The
exposure draft includes a number of proposed amendments to
Fitch's global master
criteria report for insurance titled 'Insurance Rating
Methodology'. The
financial guaranty sector falls under Fitch's insurance master
criteria.
Fitch invites feedback on the proposals during a six-week
consultation period
that extends through May 31, 2013. Fitch expects to publish a
revision to the
'Insurance Rating Methodology' following a review of the
comments received
during the consultation period. Fitch also expects to
concurrently publish a
separate special report on the Sector Credit Factors as they
relate to financial
guarantors.
Fitch withdrew its sector-specific financial guaranty criteria
in February 2010.
Fitch does not currently publish ratings on any financial
guarantors. Therefore,
no changes in published ratings will result from these new
criteria.
Responses to the exposure draft should be sent to
financial.guarantors@fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Donald F. Thorpe, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
